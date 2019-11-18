Norfolk State (3-1) at Bradley (2-1)

6 p.m. Tuesday, Carver Arena, Peoria

VIDEO: ESPN+

RADIO: WMBD AM 1470

SERIES: First meeting

NORFOLK STATE STARTERS: 6-1 G Jermaine Bishop (14.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg); 6-1 G Joe Bryant (13.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg); 6-3 G Steven Whitley (10.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg); 6-7 F Yoro Sidibe (8.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg); 6-8 F Spirit Ricks (5.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg).

BRADLEY STARTERS: 6-6 G Nate Kennell (11.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg); 6-1 Danya Kingsby (9.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg); 5-10 Darrell Brown (14.0 ppg, 7.0 apg); 6-7 Elijah Childs (15.7 ppg, 10.7 rpg); 6-11 Koch Bar (9.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg).

OUTLOOK: One of two Fort Myers Tip-off preliminary games this week for Bradley. Braves also hosts Radford on Friday before departing for southwest Florida and games Monday and Wednesday. … Norfolk State is the reigning champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and reached the second round of the NIT last season. … No starters return from that team, but four lettermen are back. Leading scorer Jermaine Bishop is a Saint Louis U. transfer. … The Spartans’ three wins are over non-Division I schools: 100-59 over Greensboro College, 93-53 over PSU Wilkes-Barre and 113-54 over Apprentice School. Their lone defeat came at Mississippi 68-55. … Guard Devante Carter is the Spartans’ sixth man, leading the team in assists (5.3) and is the third-leading scorer (13.3 ppg). … Norfolk State is a historically black university located in Norfolk, Va., established in 1935. … Bradley defeated UIC 65-56 on Saturday, rallying from an eight-point halftime deficit. BU has won its last three games when trailing at halftime for the first time since 2005-06. … The Braves are 6-1 vs. MEAC teams. ... It’s Dunlap Community Night. Any fan with a Dunlap or Edelstein address can present their driver’s license at the box office for two white level tickets for 50 percent off.

PREDICTION: Bradley 75, Norfolk State 61 (Reynolds’ record 2-1)