Editor's note: Five Journal Star metro-area football programs have won state championships since the playoffs began more than four decades ago. This week, we take a look back at each of those programs' first titles.

CHAMPAIGN — Life is full of memories, but some stick out more than others.

As Peoria High defeated Vernon Hills 62-48 on Saturday to win the Class 5A state football championship, the first in Lions history, coach Tim Thornton honored his father. Thornton wore the school ID badge of his father, David Thornton, who passed away over the summer.

“I made sure that we brought him with us today,” Tim said. “I just know that he’s checking us out, and he’s pretty excited about it right now.”

Peoria High receiver Aaron Jowers believes one defining moment led to the state championship victory, during which he caught six passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

“That loss to Galesburg,” Jowers said of a Week 9 setback that ended the regular season. “I think that woke us up and helped us get here.”

The Lions then won five playoff games to hoist the state championship trophy with its 13th victory. Thornton was hired at Peoria High in 2010, and he took over a program that in six seasons prior to his arrival tallied 13 wins combined.

“I’m most proud of this group of seniors, juniors, team in general and how they prepared, how they’re able to take coaching and how they bought in to the off-the-field things we did,” Thornton said. “They love each other, take care of each other and they consistently ask more of each other.”

The teams traded scores early, but 11 seconds after Vernon Hills took a 28-21 lead early in the second quarter, Miguel Fenderson broke an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to tie the game.

“That ball was kicked to Kendrick (Green) and he unselfishly turned it down and let it go to somebody else,” Thornton said. “and then he came down and got an amazing block on a kid that’s a real good football player for them and Miguel (Fenderson) got loose on them.”

Green, a two-way all-state lineman, was impressive on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the senior piled up pancakes for the Lions running backs to eat their way through. Defensively, he wreaked havoc by pressuring the quarterback and busting up running plays. Most impressively, Green busted a run play by tackling two running backs and the quarterback before a handoff even happened.

Green’s mindset was simple.

“When in doubt, lay them out,” he said.

Peoria High quarterback Coran Taylor threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns while completing 82.4 percent of his passes. In addition to his great day passing, the junior all-stater rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

“The biggest thing he does, that he doesn’t get enough credit for, is his decision-making and preparation that he does before the game,” Thornton said. “He made some really good decisions, which processed into some real good plays.”

Taylor stepped up during the playoff run, but nothing impacted him more than his teammates’ mindset all season.

“When you stay together as a family,” he said, “nothing can break that apart.”

Vernon Hills had no desire to play an up-tempo game, but Peoria High dictated the flow and led 40-35 at halftime. However, the Cougars got the ball back to start the second half and scored to take a 42-40 lead.

“It didn’t really go as planned. We didn’t want to get in a track meet with these guys,” Vernon Hills coach Bill Bellecomo said. “We just couldn’t stop them.”

The Lions couldn’t stop Vernon Hills either, at least not until after that possession. The next time the Cougars had the ball, the Lions forced them to punt. From that point forward, Peoria High outscored Vernon Hills 22-6 in the final 17:16 of the game.

It couldn’t be done without Peoria High’s defense. It forced an interception and allowed its offense to go down and score for a 54-42 lead with 2:09 to play in the third quarter.

The Cougars drew within 54-48 with 9:29 left in the game, but the Lions answered with a four-play, 62-yard drive capped by a perfect 33-yard touchdown pass from Coran Taylor to Aaron Jowers to extend the lead to 62-48.

“To me, that sealed it and let them know that they’re done,” Jowers said.

Vernon Hills’ next two drives also stalled, ending with an interception and a fumble. Peoria High’s defense forced three turnovers on the last four Vernon Hills possessions.

Junior running back Geno Hess ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns for Peoria High. Senior Jaleen James added 67 yards and a touchdown.

The senior class has accomplished a lot. In 2014, Peoria High went to the state semifinals and lost to eventual state champion Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. In 2015, as juniors, they reached the quarterfinals and lost to New Lenox Lincoln Way-West, which finished second at state. This season, the Class of 2017 helped hoist the school’s first state football championship.