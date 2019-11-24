For the first time in 34 years on Monday, Bradley and Northwestern will meet on the men’s basketball floor at the Fort Myers Tip-off at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in southwest Florida.

If experience counts for anything, the Braves should have a decided edge in the 7:30 p.m. matchup. Bradley starts three seniors and two juniors with a wealth of Division I experience, while five of Northwestern’s eight rotation players are either freshmen or sophomores.

What’s more, this is the Wildcats’ first trip away from home this season.

“In the long run, experience is important, but in a one-game setting, I hope it does play a factor,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “Northwestern is young and talented and very well-coached. They just haven’t made shots consistently this year. I think that has to do with their young guys playing a lot of minutes.”

Northwestern (2-2) has made just 38 percent of its field-goal attempts and only 22.7 percent of its 3-point shots (17-for-75). The Wildcats have shined at the free-throw line to contribute heavily to their two wins, hitting 80 percent (78-for-98).

The Wildcats have three players averaging in double figures, all of them frontcourt guys – 6-10 sophomore Pete Nance (15.3 ppg), 6-7 sophomore Miller Kopp (11.8 ppg) and 6-10 freshman Ryan Young (11.5 ppg).

“They run a lot of good stuff on offense and they change defenses all the time,” Wardle said. “They have a lot of good pieces. They’re manufacturing some really good looks and just not knocking them in. We can’t just hope they miss. We have to make them miss. They’re talented and we’ll have to play well to beat ‘em.”

Considering Bradley will meet a Big Ten team and either an Atlantic Coast Conference (Pitt) or a Big 12 (Kansas State) team in their finale on Wednesday, it’s potentially an important power ranking tournament for the Braves.

But for that to be any kind of a factor this season, Bradley (4-1) has to continue its winning ways from the just completed 4-0 homestand. The Braves are coming off a 70-61 win over a scrappy Radford team on Friday, fending off a late charge by the visitors after building a 17-point lead.

Radford was fresh from a 67-56 victory at Northwestern. Both games were preliminary round contests to this tournament.

“I was proud of our effort and it was a really good win for us,” Wardle said. “We had some really good segments on film. But we also had some horrible segments where we made some mental mistakes and careless turnovers.

“We need to keep playing to win. (With a lead) let’s keep attacking and have an aggressive mindset until the last five minutes.”

Bradley faced plane delays both in Peoria and in Chicago on the Saturday outbound trip to Florida. The Braves practiced Sunday and then had the chance to frolic a bit in the sunny climes at their waterfront resort at nearby Cape Coral.

This event is different from most neutral site tournaments in that there is a day off between games.

“I don’t know if I like that,” Wardle said. “In these tournaments, I like tossing it up and playing and not over-thinking things. Whoever we play Wednesday, though, that’ll probably be good for our bodies.”

Bradley guard Danya Kingsby, who was ejected from the Radford game for committing a flagrant 2 foul, is back for this game and expected to be in the starting lineup.

