Bradley (4-1) vs. Northwestern (2-2)

Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-off

Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

TELEVISION: FS1

RADIO: WMBD AM 1470

SERIES: Northwestern leads 8-1

NORTHWESTERN STARTERS: 6-4 G Antony Gaines (6.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg); 6-3 G Pat Spencer (7.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg); 6-7 F Miller Kopp (11.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg); 6-10 F Pete Nance (15.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg); 6-10 C Ryan Young (11.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg).

BRADLEY STARTERS: 6-6 G Nate Kennell (13.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg); 6-1 Danya Kingsby (8.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg); 5-10 Darrell Brown (13.8 ppg, 6.8 apg); 6-7 Elijah Childs (12.8 ppg, 9.6 rpg); 6-11 Koch Bar (10.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg).

OUTLOOK: This is the nightcap of the tournament’s semifinal round. Pittsburgh (4-2) and Kansas State (4-0) meet in the opener at 5 p.m. … The winners and losers square off Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively. … Bradley has won four in a row and has beaten both common opponents with Northwestern – Norfolk State 69-57 and Radford 70-61 – while the Wildcats beat Norfolk State 70-59 and lost to Radford 67-56. … The teams last met in 1985 at Carver Arena when the Braves won 76-72 for their only win in the nine-game series. Seven of the first eight meetings from 1930-84 were in Evanston. The only other game played in Peoria was Northwestern’s 38-31 win at the Peoria Armory in 1937. … Chris Collins is 103-98 in his eighth season at Northwestern. … Only one starter – guard Anthony Gaines – returns from last season’s 13-19 squad. Freshman center Ryan Young led the way with 19 points in Friday’s win over Norfolk State. … Northwestern redshirt junior guard Tino Malnati is the son of former Bradley guard Rick Malnati and the grandson of Chicago pizza magnate Lou Malnati. He hasn’t played yet this season.

PREDICTION: Bradley 75, Northwestern 64 (Reynolds’ record 4-1)