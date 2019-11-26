The long wait to play Northwestern wasn’t worth it after all for Bradley.

After jumping to a 6-0 lead in the first two minutes, the Braves were completely dismantled by the Wildcats in the next 38 before the final buzzer mercifully sounded with a 78-51 Northwestern victory in a semifinal game of the Fort Myers Tip-off. It was the first meeting between the schools in 34 years.

In Wednesday’s 5 p.m. consolation game, Bradley will play Kansas State, a 63-59 loser to Pittsburgh in the first game at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Monday’s 27-point BU defeat marked the most lopsided loss ever for a Bradley team in a regular-season tournament game. The previous worst was an 82-57 defeat to No. 6 Virginia in the 2015 Charleston Classic. That freshman-dominated BU team was coach Brian Wardle’s first at Bradley.

“It’s only one game,” said Wardle via phone after the game. “That’s the beauty of it whether you lose by one or 30. But it’s how we played and our attitude and effort that was disappointing.”

When Eli Childs powered to the basket for a 2-0 lead and Koch Bar followed with a hook shot and an 18-foot jumper, Northwestern coach Chris Collins called timeout at 18:04.

His words jumpstarted the Wildcats, who embarked on an 11-0 run while the Braves missed five shots in a row and committed a turnover.

“We started off quick and then got away from the details,” Wardle said. “We didn’t execute the game plan, didn’t guard personnel right and made a lot of mistakes. Our effort was lacking in areas and had a lot of guys with attitude too during that first-half run. The things we can control we didn’t control. We played very poorly.”

After a spurt, capped by Bar’s 3-point play pushed the deficit to 18-14 at 10:30, it would only get worse for Bradley.

The Braves (4-2) would not make another field goal the rest of the half, going 0-for-10 and committing five more turnovers. The Wildcats (3-2) scored off four of them and finished the period with a 21-7 spurt for a 39-21 lead at the break.

“We got quiet, frustrated and individualized,” Wardle said. “When you do that, you’re not talking or helping your teammates and staying together and it doesn’t help.”

Bar and Childs were the only two Braves who made field goals in the first half. Bradley was 6-for-27 for 22 percent, while Northwestern shot 52 percent.

Bradley played the Big Ten team to a 7-7 draw for the first three minutes of the second half as Childs hit two buckets and Darrell Brown a 3-pointer.

But then the wheels came off again for the Braves. A young Northwestern team that lost at home to Merrimack in its season opener in the visitors’ second Division I game dominated a veteran Bradley team in every way.

And the Wildcats’ leader was senior transfer Pat Spencer, a four-time all-American lacrosse player at Loyola-Maryland who transferred to Northwestern to give basketball a try.

Averaging 7.5 points entering the night, Spencer scored 23 points, going 9-for-12 from the field and 3-for-3 from 3-point range. He added eight assists.

“All the things we wanted to take away from him, he got to do,” Wardle said. “Give Northwestern credit. We let them get going with what they wanted to do. They played, by far, their best game of the year. That’s really disappointing.”

For the game, the Braves shot a season-low 33 percent from the field (16-for-48) and were out-rebounded 40-26 while allowing Northwestern to shoot 53 percent and hit 10 of 20 3-pointers.

Searching for a positive, Wardle mentioned the first-half play of Childs and Bar. Childs finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Brown had 13 points. All of Bar’s seven points came in the first 10 minutes.

Wardle blamed himself, in part, for the pummeling.

“I gave them a lot of confidence coming into this tournament that we could do a lot of damage,” he said. “We’re a team where when we’re desperate and on edge and chippy, we’re much better. We were not that coming in. we were too cool and too confident. This is what happens when you don’t respect the game.

“I will look myself in the mirror. They’d better do it too because we got out-toughed and outworked. That has to change.”

There isn’t much time to prepare.

Bruce Weber’s Kansas State team returns the nucleus of a 25-win team that reached the NCAA tournament last season and was 4-0 before its loss to Pitt.

