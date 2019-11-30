The Chicago Bears placed special teams stud and Peoria native Sherrick McManis on season-ending injured reserve Saturday.

The team also placed second-round dud Adam Shaheen on the IR and signed free-agent OL Corey Levin and TE Eric Saubert to the 53-man roster.

The well-respected McManis — an impending free agent who turns 32 next month — could certainly be re-signed this offseason. The Bears' longest-tenured player and one of the NFL's more consistent and established special teamers, the Richwoods graduate suffered a groin injury in the Week 12 win vs. the New York Giants. After surprisingly being a healthy scratch in Weeks 2-3, McManis' return to the lineup coincided with the Bears' marked improvements in the third phase, where they've ascended from 26th last season to 11th in the NFL in Football Outsiders' DVOA efficiency.

Shaheen's disappointing tenure, however, could be over. The big "Y" tight end out of Ashland University rarely flashed the versatility and athleticism that compelled Ryan Pace to move down in Round 2 of the 2017 draft and spend the 45th overall selection on Shaheen to try and fortify one of the consistently weaker positions of the general manager's tenure.

Shaheen was rarely healthy with the Bears, suffering a chest injury in his rookie preseason and an ankle injury last summer, and when he was, the sporadic flashes of mismatch potential and ball skills on display in practice simply never transferred to the games. He had only 17 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown in 15 games under Nagy.

The 25-year-old Saubert (6-foot-5, 253 pounds), who went to high school in Hoffman Estates before playing collegiately at Drake, was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he appeared in 31 games from 2017-18 and made catches for 48 yards.

Levin, 25, is a third-year vet from Tennessee-Chattanooga, making all 16 of his NFL appearances (including one start) with the Titans last season. He most recently was on the Denver Broncos roster.