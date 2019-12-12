CHAMPAIGN — In two losses to Miami and at No. 4 Maryland, the Illini felt they failed to convert on their opportunities to win.

On Wednesday night at the State Farm Center, Illinois (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) bounced back with a signature 71-62 win over No. 5 Michigan (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten).

The victory marked Illinois’ first win over an AP top-five opponent since Tyler Griffey’s last-second layup helped the Illini stun No. 1 Indiana in 2013.

“Especially coming off Saturday’s game against Maryland, letting that one slip away, we could’ve easily put our heads down,” Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu said. “We could’ve easily looked for sympathy. That’s not how we approached this game.”

Dosunmu put up 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting, but it was the tandem of Illini big men Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili who provided the edge.

Fresh off his third Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of the year (an Illini first), Cockburn scored 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting, while hauling in 10 rebounds. Bezhanishvili added 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while tying his season-high rebounding total (eight).

“Giorgi and Kofi were really, really efficient and effective in the paint tonight,” coach Brad Underwood said. “We got enough easy baskets downhill with Ayo and (Andrés Feliz) on a night where, obviously, there weren't a lot of threes made. It was just a good, hard, smash-mouth game. Defensively, we were really, really solid."

Illinois and Michigan combined to go 4-of-29 (13.7 percent) from 3-point range, but Illinois had plenty of success inside, scoring 44 points in the paint compared to Michigan’s 26.

Illinois, which entered the game as the best offensive rebounding team in the country, hauled in 15 offensive rebounds, which helped edge Michigan 44-28 on the boards.

First-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who was part of the Wolverines’ early 1990s “Fab Five” team, lamented his team’s inability to compete with Illinois down low.

“We're a better defensive team than that,” Howard said. “If we want to battle and compete in the Big Ten and have a chance to raise a trophy, we can't allow a team to score 44 points on us in the paint and then also have 16 second-chance points and 15 offensive rebounds. That's a recipe for a loss.”

Dosunmu set the pace early for the Illini, knocking down a jumper and making a layup to give his team a 4-0 lead with 1:55 played.

Michigan settled in quickly though, relying on 7-foot-1 center Jon Teske, who put up nine first-half points on 4-of-7 shooting.

With Teske on the bench, the Illini rattled off a quick 6-0 run to take a 22-17 with 7:22 to play in the first half. From there, they led the rest of the way.

Cockburn opened the second half with a rim-rattling dunk, and though Teske added seven more points and finished 7-of-11 from the field and Michigan got scoring help from forward Isaiah Livers (12 points) and guard Isaiah Brooks (12 points), Illinois maintained control.

Howard paid respect to how the Illini dominated on the boards and down low, particularly down the stretch.

“(Cockburn) did an excellent job of wedging in,” Howard said. “They did a really good job of attacking the glass. Not only just Kofi, but Giorgi did too. They were very active on the glass.”

Another area where Cockburn was able to significantly impact the game was on the free throw line, where he made 7-of-9 attempts. He also added a season-high four blocks.

Dosunmu spoke of how he had advised Cockburn to maintain a cool mentality while on the court, particularly in big games where emotions tend to run high.

Whether it was keeping his cool or simply due to repetition, Cockburn has found his groove at the charity stripe, knocking down 23 of his last 26 free throw attempts to reach a 66.7 percent average on the season. He started the year just 9-of-19 (47.3 percent) from the line.

“It shows what type of player he is, he's a big-time player,” Dosunmu said. “It shows his greatness. I told him at the start of the year, 'Don't get too high, don't get too low. Always remember that.' That's the advice I gave him when I first met him.”

Michigan, which came into the game averaging 9.4 made three-pointers per game, (T-No. 38 in the NCAA) went just 3-of-18 from beyond the arc (16.7 percent). Illinois fared even worse, goign just 1-of-11 (9.1 percent).

But for Underwood and the Illini, that was just fine. The goal was to get Michigan out of sorts and force the Wolverines to attack in the paint and make jump shots, where Underwood said he felt his team had the advantage.

“We knew they were going to score, we just wanted to make sure they didn't beat us from the three-point line,” Underwood said. “Early, I thought they got out in transition a little bit and hurt us, but once the game settled we took that away.”

Prior to Wednesday, the Wolverines’ only loss had come to No. 1 Louisville.

The win get the Illini back on track after back-to-back losses, just as the schedule lightens up again with games against Old Dominion, Missouri and North Carolina A&T next up.

Those losses taught the Illini something though, Bezhanishvili said, and they cashed in on the lesson in a big way against the Wolverines.

“We experienced last game a one-point game,” Bezhanishvili said. “Before that, a (two-point) game. Now, we really have that experience and in the moment we look at each other like, 'What's up?' Everybody knows what's up. We learned how to close it out.”

