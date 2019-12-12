High school boys basketball season is in full swing, and now we dive into who the top teams are each week from here until March. Manual achieved the top spot in the large-metro area school power rankings, while Quest sits on top in the small-metro area school power rankings.

Records through Thursday, December 12

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Manual (5-1) — Rams suffered only loss to Tupelo (Miss.) in championship game of the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington. Rolando "Pee Wee" Brown and company host a tough defensive-minded Notre Dame team in Big 12 Conference action on Saturday.

2. Notre Dame (6-0) — Irish haven't missed a beat behind Connor Dillon, Declan Dillon, Noah Reynolds and Nelson Reynolds with victories over Canton, East Peoria, Illinois Valley Central, Normal Community, Peoria High and Richwoods. ND travels to Manual on Saturday.

3. Metamora (4-1) — Redbirds earned first Mid-Illini Conference victory over East Peoria behind double-digit points from Landon Ivins. Metamora travels to Limestone on Friday.

4. Pekin (3-1) — Dragons dropped nonconference home game to Normal Community despite strong performance from Max Jones. Pekin will look to rebound this weekend at Morton and Canton in Mid-Illini Conference play.

5. Peoria High (3-3) — Lions dropped two straight conference games against Bloomington and Notre Dame. Dionysius Hogan and Chris Williams lead the way with Big 12 home games against Champaign Centennial and Richwoods this weekend

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Quest (6-2) — Gators fell to Willard (Mo.) and Illinois Valley Central, but are eager to get back into the win column against Abingdon-Avon on Saturday. Isaiah Brown and Don Gayton lead a veteran Quest team.

2. Elmwood (6-1) — Trojans won five straight games before falling to Delavan. Andrew Marincic, Braden McFall and Luke Hoffmann lead the charge in big contest with Princeville on Saturday.

3. Roanoke-Benson (5-0) — Rockets are red hot with victories over Olympia, Hartsburg-Emden, El Paso-Gridley, Putnam County and Tremont. R-B hosts Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on Friday.

4. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (5-1) — Chiefs are coming off quality victory against Pleasant Plains. Dee-Mack's point guard John Blumeyer will help lead his team in an away matchup with Midwest Central on Friday.

5. Princeville (5-1) — Princes have solid victories over Brimfield and Tremont to open season. Illini Bluffs will be opponent on Friday.