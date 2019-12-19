SPHL

Peoria Rivermen

vs

Quad City Storm

Friday, TaxSlayer Center, Moline, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Carver Arena, Peoria, 7:15 p.m.

Season series: Peoria, 4-0-0

Records: Quad City, 5-10-3 (8th). Peoria, 13-1-3 (1st).

Head coaches: Quad City, Dave Pszenyczny. Peoria, Jean-Guy Trudel.

Ice Time: The Rivermen claimed right wing Kyle Moore off SPHL Waivers from Roanoke and signed him Thursday. The 6-foot, 205-pounder has 2 goals, 1 assist and a -3 rating in 9 games combined between Fayetteville and Roanoke this season. The rookie played in the NAHL for Corpus Christi last season and was briefly in the OHL with North Bay earlier in his career. The Rivermen will host on Saturday in the home-and-home weekend series. Peoria is 19-1-1 all-time against Quad City at Carver Arena in the teams' AHL and SPHL eras combined. The Rivermen have won 18 straight at home against Quad City. The Storm snapped a nine-game losing streak by beating Birmingham on the road last week. The Rivermen have played to one-goal decisions in three straight games, two of which went beyond regulation.

ON TAP SATURDAY: The Stanley Cup will be on display at Carver Arena in the outer concourse behind Sect. 4 from 6:15-9:30 p.m. Fans can touch the Cup and take pictures with it.

Tickets: Glass $21; premium lower bowl $18; Pilot House $12; Sect. 17 lower bowl $10. All seating reserved. Prices increase $1 on day of game. Available at Civic Center box office or via www.rivermen.net.

Listen/Watch: All games streamed live (audio) via Mixlr at http://mixlr.com/peoria-rivermen/ or through team site at www.rivermen.net. Live Internet telecast on NeuLion via www.rivermen.net.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.