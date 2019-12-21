Bradley’s first game without standout forward Elijah Childs couldn’t have gone much worse.

The Braves played one of their poorest games of the season Saturday, dropping a 71-55 decision at Miami (Ohio). The RedHawks, who had lost five of six entering this game, pulled away by as many as 23 points before a late BU flurry made the final score a little more respectable.

“We got out-toughed,” BU coach Brian Wardle said on his postgame radio show on WMBD. “We didn’t like their physicality. When teams get real physical like that on us, we start going one on one. That leads to bad shots and turnovers and defensive breakdowns. Mentally, we weren’t dialed in and we got flustered with the physicality.”

Childs, the Braves’ top scorer and rebounder, broke a finger in his right hand during last Sunday’s home win over Georgia Southern. He will be sidelined from 3-6 weeks.

Miami led the entire game, save an early 7-7 tie. The RedHawks then built a 23-11 lead with 6:15 left in the first half after Bradley began the game by making just four of its first 18 shots (22%).

In those final minutes of the first half, the Braves mounted their best performance of the day, led by freshman Ville Tahvanainen. The 6-foot-4 guard scored seven points in the last 3:36 to ignite a 16-7 spurt and propel the Braves to within 30-27 at halftime.

“We were positive at halftime,” Wardle said. “I liked how we finished the half. Our freshman bench brought us back in the game. I thought now we’re going to play well.”

But the beginning of the second half resembled the earlier subpar showing of the first period. BU began the half with a Danya Kingsby double dribble.

The Redhawks (6-6) quickly capitalized as Myja White bagged a 3-pointer from the top of the key. BU followed with two missed shots – one an air ball 3-pointer by Nate Kennell.

Again, the hosts pounced. By 16:34, their lead was back to 11 and Wardle was calling time out.

Although Tahvanainen hit a 3-pointer out of the huddle to pull the Braves within 39-31, Bradley would never again draw closer than that eight-point deficit.

“I give Miami credit,” Wardle said. “They shot the daylights out of it in the second half with seven 3s (11-for-26 for the game) and made most of their free throws (14 of 17).

Wardle blamed a lack of communication on the floor by his team as a large factor.

“That first five minutes of the second half, we took bad shots, turned it over, broke down defensively and got quiet,” he said. “It got very quiet without Elijah on the floor. We lost our most vocal guy.

“It’s not an excuse. Everybody goes through injuries. It’s an opportunity for somebody to step up and fill a role. We did not have that at all. We were very flat.”

Bradley (8-4) shot just 32.7% from the field (18-for-55) and committed 13 turnovers to Miami’s eight. A revealing stat was just six BU assists, far below the Braves’ average of 16.5.

Another discouraging number was the 50 percent success rate from the free-throw line (13-for-26).

Senior guard Darrell Brown posted his second successive miserable shooting game on the road.

Brown, who was 1-for-16 from the field at Memphis on Dec. 3, missed all 11 of his attempts Saturday and finished with five points. It was just the fourth time in Brown’s 112 games as a Brave that he was blanked from the field.

For the season, Bradley’s three-year leading scorer is now shooting 27% overall from the field and a mere .225 on 2-point attempts.

Tahvanainen’s 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting and Koch Bar’s 10 rebounds and three blocked shots were the bright spots for the Braves. BU did hold a 43-40 rebounding edge.

“The toughness thing bothers me,” Wardle said. “It just wasn’t there for us at all today. It’s gotta be corrected.”

Bradley doesn’t play again until next Saturday at home against Toledo.

“The only positive of today is we get to go home to our families,” Wardle said. “We’ll get the Christmas cheer going and spend time with them before we dive back in.”

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.