PEKIN — A four-guard offense has worked pretty well so far for the Pekin boys basketball team.

The Dragons are off to a 6-1 start. They remained perfect in the Mid-Illini Conference (4-0) after a 54-45 victory against a much larger Washington squad Friday at Dawdy Hawkins Gym.

“It feels good to start out strong going into the holiday tournament,” said senior guard Ryan Collier, referring to the Pekin Holiday Tournament that begins Dec. 26.

Washington has six players on its roster as tall or taller than Pekin’s lone starting forward (6-foot-4 senior Justin Taphorn).

“It’s not a big surprise we’re not a very big team, so we have some good complimentary players, but we’re a lot of guards,” Pekin coach Jeff Walraven said. “If you’re a guard oriented team, you’re going to have to be able to knock down some shots. We have a lot of guys when they’re feeling confident and catch the ball in stride they have the green light to shoot it.”

The Dragons four starting guards include Collier (6-foot), junior Adam Cash (6-1), senior Tyler Durr (6-1) and senior Max Jones (6-1). All four hit at least one three-pointer against the Panthers.

Cash had the hottest hand Friday, hitting four treys and scoring a team-high 17. He now leads the team in scoring (11.9 per game), just ahead of Jones (11.7).

Cash cashed in a pair of triples in the third quarter that helped Pekin push a 10-point halftime lead to 35-20 with 3:43 left in the period.

But Washington used its size to its advantage to close the quarter on an 11-1 spree — capped by 6-foot-5 Gus Lucas’ buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Cash again came to the rescue with a three to open the fourth quarter and added another bucket to push Pekin’s lead back to 10 at 41-31. Washington would get no closer than six the rest of the way.

Cash takes his role seriously.

“I’m a point guard, so I like to make sure everyone’s in the right spot, call some sets, make sure we run the right plays,” he said. “When I need to shoot the ball I will, knock down shots. That’s what I like to do for the team.”

Pekin finished with eight made 3-pointers.

“We don’t live and die by the three ball, but we do like to shoot a lot of threes,” Cash said.

Or use their quickness to get around bigger players, like Collier.

Collier had four driving layups on the night, including two in a row to put Washington up 21-9 in the second quarter. He added a three to score all seven of Pekin’s second quarter points.

“We just kept swinging the ball around and as we swung it around the lane was open,” Collier said. “I saw an opportunity and I took it. That’s what I focus on mostly is driving, so when I see the opportunity I like to take it.”

Said Walraven: “Ryan did a good job of taking advantage of ... a size advantage in our favor, where he’s got a bigger guy on the perimeter and was able to get that first step on him and finish at the rim.”

Now, the Dragons can focus on the Pekin Holiday Tournament where they enter as the No. 4 seed.

“We’re feeling really confident,” Collier said. “We feel like we have a chance to go pretty far in that this year, maybe win a championship.”

Stan Morris can be reached at 686-3214 or smorris@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @stanmorrispjs