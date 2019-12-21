PEORIA — Mike Bolt has the most prestigious roommate in hockey history, 200-plus nights per year.

"The Stanley Cup stays right in my hotel room with me," said Bolt, one of the Hockey Hall of Fame's Keepers of the Cup. "It sleeps in the room. Best relationship I've had in 20 years.

"Cost me a few, too."

Bolt brought arguably the most famous trophy in sports to Carver Arena on Saturday to meet the public during the Peoria Rivermen rematch with the Quad City Storm.

Up in the Carver Arena concourse, the Rivermen players, coach Jean-Guy Trudel and front office staff met the Cup first in the hours before the game.

"Any time you can get close to the Stanley Cup, you do it," Trudel said. "It's an experience I want our players to have. The Cup is what hockey players think about from the time they are little kids."

Nearby, Rivermen veteran defenseman Ben Oskroba checked out the Cup. "The history of it, it's unlike any other trophy in existence," Oskroba said, as he and his teammates gathered around the Cup, looked up names of players, touched it, one or two guys even kissed it. "I think my NHL dream is long over. So I figured there was no jinx at risk and it was safe for me to touch the Cup today.

"When I was about 7 years old, I went to Canada with my family and we visited (Rivermen Hall of Famer Doug Evans) at his home, and our families went to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto together. I didn't touch the puck that day.

"It took me all these years to have that chance again, and I wasn't going to pass this chance up."

The Civic Center lobby was jammed outside the arena as fans piled in to claim a place in line to see the Cup, touch it, take pictures with it. The process was set for 6:15-9:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues fans, many of whom were cultivated while the NHL team served as parent club for the Rivermen in the old IHL, ECHL and AHL over nearly 30 years, showed up with an array of items.

Even a baby.

Jerry Wayne Lantrip is six months old. His parents, Jerry and Nikki, lifted him up and put him in the Stanley Cup, all three dressed in Blues gear.

"We've never seen the Cup before," said Lantrip, a Pekin native. "I was born 49 years ago, and the Blues lost the Stanley Cup to Boston that year. My son was born this year, and the Blues went back to the championship against Boston and this time they won it."

Bolt stood quietly nearby, unfazed by the crush. He's seen it all.

"I took the Cup to (Blues goaltender and former Rivermen) Jordan Binnington's day, and he really pulled out all the stops, we were all over the place because he wanted to make sure as many people could see it as possible," Bolt said. "He asked me if it was the best Stanley Cup party, and I had to give him a yes. It was certainly up there."

Bolt accompanied the Stanley Cup to another former Rivermen for his celebration — King City, Canada, native Alex Pietrangelo.

"He took the Cup golfing in King City," Bolt said. "He doesn't like things too fancy or extravagant. So after golf, he took the Stanley Cup to his grandmother's house and she made her secret-recipe special pasta and we ate it right out of the Cup.

"Then it was on to his house for drinks from the Cup."

Then there was Blues star Vladimir Tarasenko, who had Bolt bring the Stanley Cup to his hometown in Russia.

"The arena was sold out," Bolt said. "There were about 4,000 people outside the arena, trying to kick the doors down to get in. The number of Blues and NHL fans over there is amazing."

The number of fans in Carver Arena waiting in line Saturday night was amazing, too. Blues and Blackhawks gear, even some Pittsburgh fans. They wrapped around four lines across and stretched nearly half way around the arena concourse, many pausing to take in the team's Hall of Fame plaques and past team photos.

"It's an honor to be with the Cup," Bolt said. "You see the emotion it brings out in people. Some have waited their whole lives to see it, touch it.

"I think I have the second-best job in the world. The only job better?

"Playing for it."

