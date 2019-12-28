PEORIA – Under some trying circumstances Saturday at Carver Arena, a star was born for Bradley and another one re-born in a 78-66 win over Toledo.

With starters Elijah Childs (broken finger) and Danya Kingsby (suspended) sidelined and freshman reserve forward Stephan Gabriel just dismissed from the team, the Braves’ men from Memphis — senior Darrell Brown and freshman Antonio Thomas — made huge statements.

The 6-foot-2 Thomas drew his first college start and scored 14 points with three assists and no turnovers in 34 minutes at point guard. It was more time on the floor for Thomas than his previous four games combined.

“Tonio did a great job of relieving some of that ball pressure from Darrell,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “The thing I loved the most was no turnovers with the ball in his hands a lot.”

Said Thomas: “The only thing going through my head before the game was to not let my team down. This was my moment to show what I can do. My team was behind me. I knew I was going to start in practice yesterday and they told me to just seize the moment.”

Brown took full advantage of that freedom of playing off the ball. His 29 points were a career high at Carver and his third-best scoring performance as a Brave.

It came at an opportune time for him personally, too, after going 0-for-11 from the field last week at Miami (Ohio) and shooting just 22 percent from the field in his last five games. On Saturday, both his field goals made (9-for-21) and free throws (9-for-9) were season bests.

“It was just one game, but at the same time, I think I’ve proven myself in my three years here,” Brown said. “I don’t think anybody should doubt what I can do. I just wanted to be in attack mode. From the first guy to the last guy, we were all attacking.”

The Memphis connection is thick between the pair.

“They’re very close and Darrell’s very hard on Tonio,” Wardle said. “Darrell wants to pass on his legacy to Antonio of how to work and prepare. Darrell is one of the best I’ve been around as far as work ethic and preparation.”

Brown and Thomas were not alone in amping their individual games in the absence of productive players.

Nate Kennell grabbed a career-high nine rebounds while scoring 15 points and making three steals. Ja’Shon Henry and Koch Bar also snagged nine boards apiece, while Ari Boya blocked two shots and altered many more in his season-high 19 minutes off the bench.

“They’re happy, but they’re tired,” Wardle said. “There’s an exhaustion because all eight guys laid it on the line out there. It was physical and tough. A great character win. A lot of heart was shown. Our identity came out — we defended and rebounded.”

Bradley trailed only once, 3-2, before a consistent offense, aided by outstanding free-throw shooting (27-for-32) and a tenacious defense (Toledo shot 37.5%) enabled the Braves to maintain a scoreboard advantage the rest of the way.

Toledo closed to within 60-55 at 6:26, but a Kennell 3-pointer from the right corner provided an eight-point margin for Bradley that would never slip lower. BU had just seven scholarship players available so walk-on Sean Houpt logged six minutes off the bench.

“(Assistant coach) Jimmie Foster did a great job with substitutions,” Wardle said. “We were in foul trouble a little so we had some different lineups out there. We twin-towered it for a minute (7-footers Bar and Boya on the floor at the same time) and had to play a little zone. We wanted to mix and match defenses out of time outs because they are so good out of time outs.”

In winning their 12th game in a row at home, the Braves finished the non-conference season with a 9-4 mark heading into Tuesday night’s Missouri Valley Conference opener against Drake.

Wardle explained the Toledo game was scheduled prior to the Valley season to help avoid the 0-5 start the Braves suffered through last year.

“We had 11 days off last year before the league started,” Wardle said. “It was a factor in our month where we didn’t play well. You lose rhythm and timing. I wanted to play someone very good before Valley play. Will it help? Time will tell. Hopefully this game will propel us to play consistent in the Valley.”

