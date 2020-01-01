David Stern, who served as commissioner of the NBA for three decades, transforming a struggling league plagued with image problems into a billion-dollar business whose games are viewed by fans in more than 200 countries, died Wednesday in New York.

He had a brain hemorrhage while dining in New York on Dec. 12 and was taken to a hospital but did not recover. The NBA announced his death Wednesday afternoon. He was 77.

In a league of tall, sleek athletes capable of performing seemingly superhuman feats on the basketball court, the unathletic, 5-foot-9 Stern was unquestionably the most dominant figure in the NBA. A lawyer and league official before he was named commissioner in 1984, he stabilized a league that was tottering with its fan base shrinking and many of its teams losing money.

At the time, the NBA had 23 franchises, but the league was fading in popularity and public prominence. By the early 1980s, the NBA Finals were not even carried on live TV: They were shown late at night on tape delay. One season, no companies bothered making NBA trading cards.

Stern quickly consolidated power in the league's headquarters, revamping business operations from the ground up. He instituted a draft lottery, in which the league's worst teams drew numbers for the chance on drafting the best eligible players. (Previously, the two worst teams flipped a coin to see which would receive the top draft choice.)

The lottery became a huge media event that drew intense interest from fans and was presented live on television, with Stern announcing the draft picks and shaking hands with players who towered over him.

He led the NBA's expansion to 30 teams, pushed out incompetent owners and encouraged struggling franchises to move to other cities. He negotiated broadcast contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars; was instrumental in launching the WNBA, a women's professional league under the NBA's auspices; and brought a fresh approach to marketing that took advantage of the sport's youth, diversity and international appeal.

When he took over the NBA's top job, the league had 24 employees. When he retired in 2014, it had 1,200 employees, with offices all over the world, including three in China.

In perhaps his most significant innovation, Stern encouraged the NBA to present its players almost as if they were movie stars or superheroes. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and LeBron James became household names around the world, largely as a result of marketing strategies devised by Stern and other league officials.

By the 1990s, basketball was challenging soccer as the world's most popular sport, and the NBA began to draw players from Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. Games were broadcast in more than 40 languages, throughout at least 200 countries — more than are in the United Nations.

Players and team owners prospered through revenue sharing and a salary cap. Annual player salaries rose from an average of $275,000 when Stern became commissioner in 1984 to more than $5 million when he stepped down 30 years later. In the early 1980s, some NBA franchises sold for less than $10 million. Today, the average value of a franchise is $1.9 billion, with the top clubs worth $4 billion or more.

Describing himself as "the chief executive officer of an entertainment company," Stern brought a fresh emphasis to the NBA's back-shop operations, bringing in millions from the sale of clothing, videos and other merchandise.

In the 1980s, Stern remade the NBA's annual All-Star Game as a three-day extravaganza, with slam-dunk and three-point shooting contests that showed off the players' extraordinary skills.

He worked with the International Olympic Committee to allow NBA players to compete in the Olympic Games, beginning in 1992, bringing new luster to both the Olympics and the sport of basketball.

Stern was regarded as among the most effective sports commissioners in history, ranking alongside Kenesaw Mountain Landis, who cleaned up baseball after the "Black Sox" gambling scandal in the 1919 World Series, and Pete Rozelle, who built the National Football League into a nationwide phenomenon through television and the Super Bowl.

"He has turned the NBA into a leading global brand, not typically the way that people think of a sports league," Adam Silver, Stern's successor as NBA commissioner, said on "The Charlie Rose Show" in 2013. "I would say if you looked at a list of the top global brands in the world, brands like Coca-Cola, brands like Apple, I think the NBA deserves to be on that list."