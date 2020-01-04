GALESBURG — Despite a 51-43 loss to East Moline in the 2nd annual Sandburg Shootout at Carl Sandburg College's John M. Lewis Gymnasium, the Farmington boys basketball team has enough chemistry to make a deep postseason push.

The Farmers (11-4) led by seniors Dalton Powell, Jaden Rutledge, Ben Martin, Blake Springer, junior Ty Anderson and sophomore Corbin Rutledge have earned quality victories to start the season, which includes a runner-up finish in the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament.

"We are finally healthy and I have a lot of seniors playing right now with a lot of experience," Farmington coach Jeff Otto said. "We have that chemistry, and defensively they know what my expectations are and offensively it is just taking a bit to fully get our chemistry back. Despite the loss today, I thought we played really hard and had opportunities, but just missed a couple of easy baskets."

Martin had a layup which pulled Farmington within 31-29 at 6:04 left in the third quarter, and the lead was cut to 38-34 on East Moline after a bucket by Jaden Rutledge at 1:27. But East Moline found a way to pull away in the fourth quarter as Sammie Strother, DeVontay Wright and Izaya Bustos had big games for the Panthers (6-9). Michael Merrick had a wide-open layup to push the East Moline lead to 42-36 at 6:10 in the fourth.

"'We had a couple fouls at the end which made the score look a little different. It was a close game throughout and I thought it could have went either way down the stretch," added Otto. "With about three minutes left we were down four and still had plenty of time."

Martin finished with 11 points and six rebounds to lead Farmington, while Jaden Rutledge added 10 points and four rebounds. Corbin Rutledge poured in eight to go along with four rebounds and four blocks, while teammates Anderson and Powell added six points each.

"Last year as a freshman he (Corbin) was still trying to figure things out, but he is athletic enough to play with any team on our schedule," said Otto. "Defensively he had some blocks, but when he decides to be good on the ball he is going to be really really good. Offensively, we are more aggressive as a team. It is nice chemistry right now with our rotations being so good and starting to feel everybody out. I like the way we are playing."

