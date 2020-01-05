CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Bradley game plan Saturday night was to let Northern Iowa guard AJ Green get his points and concentrate the defense on stopping everybody else.

That’s exactly what happened. The only thing was the Braves didn’t count on a career-best 35-point effort by Green as the Panthers (12-2, 1-1) posted a 69-64 Missouri Valley Conference victory before a jacked-up crowd of 4,289.

“AJ Green singlehandedly beat us,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “He was tremendous. He made huge shots and huge plays at big moments. We wanted to see if that could happen and he did it.”

Green, a sophomore from Cedar Falls and the son of longtime UNI assistant coach Kyle Green, was 10-for-21 from the field and 7-for-13 from 3-point range, also both career highs. He was also 8-for-8 from the foul line, all in the final 10 minutes.

The rest of the Panthers totaled one fewer point than him and were 11-for-39 (28%) from the field. UNI, shooting .482 from the field this season, shot 35 percent overall.

“We tried to get over the top on ball screens and tried to trap (Green) the last 6-7 minutes to take the ball out of his hands,” Wardle said. “I guess we were too aggressive and he got to the foul line. There’s a lot to learn from this game. Overall, I love the fight and I loved the competitiveness we had. We just didn’t play well enough to win.”

The Braves (10-5, 1-1) received a big boost with the return of standout forward Elijah Childs, who had missed three games with a broken finger. Childs started and played 26 minutes, scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Childs was cleared by Peoria doctors Friday and, though he hadn’t practiced much this week, was left with the decision whether to play based on how he felt in pregame warm-ups.

“It was feeling pretty good so I decided to give it a test,” Childs said. “I didn’t really have any expectation. I just told my teammates I’m just going to follow your lead. I didn’t come in thinking I’d score a lot. I just wanted to play hard and do what I could to help my team. Unfortunately, we came up a little short.”

UNI coach Ben Jacobson said they were uncertain whether Childs would play so they didn’t prepare much for him with the scout team.

“They’re good without him,” Jacobson said. “They beat a good team (Drake) without him the other day. But they’re better with him.”

Bradley started well, snaring a 23-11 lead in the first 11 minutes.

“The first 10 minutes of the game, that’s as mad and animated as I’ve been all year in a time out,” Jacobson said. “They were just kicking us on offense. They just drove it and laid it in, drove it and laid it in.”

But Green began to warm to the task and the Panthers started to defend better as the hosts rallied to a 34-32 halftime advantage.

The game seesawed for most of the second half. UNI went up by six, but the Braves battled back to a 65-64 deficit on a Darrell Brown driving layup with 23 seconds left. Four free throws created the final margin.

“It was a grind-it-out physical game, not much flow to it with a lot of stoppage of play,” Wardle said. “We didn’t defensive rebound very well the whole game and it killed us.”

What also hurt was a 14-for-25 effort from the free-throw line, including the front ends of three one-and-ones.

And Brown continued to struggle with his shooting, hitting just 3 of 14 shots and 0-for-5 on 3s. In the last three road games, the senior guard has made just four of 41 shots (10 percent) and is 0-for-17 on 3-pointers.

Nate Kennell led Bradley with 18 points, finishing one shy of becoming the 49th Brave to reach 1,000 career points at BU. He also grabbed nine rebounds for the third straight game to lead that category also.

“Hopefully the next game (1,000 will come),” Kennell said. “It’ll be a cool milestone. I’ll just continue to help our team as much as I can. I’ve been going to the glass more, having that mindset of being a senior and giving high effort, knowing there aren’t many games left.”

