For about 20 years, Bradley Vahle helped the bowling center at the Christian Center thrive, despite working under some seemingly difficult conditions.

“We have never sold liquor, and there’s never been smoking,” said Chad Bailey, the managing director of the Christian Center. “We’ve never had that, and Brad and his wife, Sandy, really helped make it even better.”

Vahle had to leave his job as bowling director at the Christian Center lanes about a year ago because of failing health.

He died last Tuesday at the age of 58 at his home in Dunlap after a four-year battle with small-cell lung cancer.

“He was diagnosed in the fall of 2015, and at the time he was given six months to a year to live,” Bailey said. “The diagnosis was correct, but God had other plans. I know Brad was very thankful for the extra time God gave him.

“Brad had to go on disability, but he still tried to come in as much as he could and help. He was just faithful.”

When Vahle first took over the bowling center, he made an immediate impact.

“He really brought it to a new standard of excellence, with the pinsetter/mechanic and bowling expertise,” Bailey said. “He was dearly loved, and he was a great witness of loving God and loving others.”

Vahle’s wife still works at the bowling center, and one of their sons, Matt, took over as bowling director for a while. He has since been replaced by another son, Daniel, keeping the legacy going at the bowl.

“We mourn his loss and are deeply saddened,” Bailey said. “But we know that he’s in heaven with his savior, and he is cancer free.”

FLURRY OF 800S

Travis Anderson continued his recent hot streak with a pair of 800 series last week.

He led the Bill Mastronardi/Aramark Masters traveling league with an 811 set on games of 264, 279 and 268 at Linn Lanes in Canton.

Then on Thursday, Anderson rolled an 805 at Landmark on games of 268, 279 and 258.

Also in the Masters, Benny Barnwell just missed an honor score with a 793 series, rolling games of 258, 247 and 288. But the previous week he did crack the 800 barrier with an 816 on games of 237, 279 and 300.

There were two 800 series at Plaza Lanes on Thursday night.

Mike Baker rolled an even 800 with steady games of 264, 268 and 268.

Kris Audi bowled his first career 800 series, an 825, with games of 269, 258 and 298. He came up a little wide on his fill ball, leaving the 1-2 for the 298.

UPCOMING

The Peoria River City USBC Association will host the Youth City Tournament next weekend at Plaza Lanes in Washington.

Entry fee is $20 per person, per event, plus $5 for optional all-events.

PBA ON TV

The Professional Bowlers Association kicked off the 2020 season with the PBA Hall of Fame Classic at the bowling International Training and Research Center in Arlington, Texas.

Darren Tang, who rolled two 300s in the final round of match play on Friday, will be the top-seeded player for the nationally televised finals (FS1) set for noon on Sunday. Tommy Jones, who was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame on Saturday night, is the No. 2 seed, followed by Osku Palermaa, Jakob Butturff and Chris Barnes.

Johnny Campos is the Journal Star bowling columnist. He can be reached at 686-3214 or jcampos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnnyCampos59.