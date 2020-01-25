BLOOMINGTON — The Tremont boys basketball showed why it can be one of the toughest Class 2A teams in the state following victories Friday and Saturday to win the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference tournament at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center.

One week ago, the Turks (17-5) fell to Deer Creek-Mackinaw (16-4) on the road as John Blumeyer had the game-saving block on Landon Pflederer at the buzzer. Tremont made sure that didn't happen in part two on Friday, as the team came out red hot from beyond the arc and eventually finished with 10 3-pointers in a victory over the Chiefs.

No. 3 seed Tremont made its first McLean County/HOIC tournament championship game appearance Saturday, beating fourth-seeded El Paso-Gridley 64-61 also at Shirk.

"In school history, we have never been to this spot and it is just great to do it with these guys, especially doing it over our rival Dee-Mack," said Pflederer, who surpassed the 1,000 point mark in his career following Friday's semifinal win. "It is a blessing, and I couldn't have done this without my teammates and coaches. It is a blessing from God for all of the opportunities I've been given these last four years."

Pflederer had 22 points and three rebounds to lead the team on Friday, including five 3's. But teammates Titus Thompson, Isaac Lennington, Marco Falcon and Ryan Wagenbach played a huge role. Thompson finished with 17 points and five rebounds, while Wagenbach added nine points and seven rebounds. Lennington contributed with eight points and Falcon scored six, with four of those coming from the free throw line down the stretch.

"We love playing in big games and we schedule quality opponents, so that we have this experience," Tremont coach Troy Schmidt said. "But coach (Mitch) Holmgren has to be proud of the effort of those guys, because they did not give up. Dee-Mack responded with some body blows, but I'm really proud of my guys for responding and finishing things out."

John Blumeyer, Zach Smith and Lane Thomann each scored in double-figures to lead Dee-Mack. Blumeyer finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Smith added 11 points and Thomann scored 10.

Some quality opponents that have fell to the hands of Tremont are Delavan, Farmington, Brimfield, Springfield Calvary, Downs Tri-Valley and LeRoy. The Turks have been clicking on all cylinders recently and hope to make another deep postseason run after reaching the sectional championship last season

