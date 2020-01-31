CHAMPAIGN — Da’Monte Williams has not scored a point in 2020, but Illinois coach Brad Underwood knows how valuable the 6-foot-3 guard from Peoria is for the men's basketball team.

After Illinois defeated Minnesota 59-51, sealing its seventh straight Big Ten victory, Underwood sauntered into the locker room, walked up to Williams and planted a kiss right on Williams’ forehead.

“When you look at our stat sheets a lot of times, you maybe don’t see the most glaring numbers for Da’Monte,” Underwood said. “I told him in the locker room, ‘I won’t kiss my wife tonight because I’m going to kiss you.’ And I kissed him right on the forehead.”

Laughing afterward in the postgame, Williams offered his reaction to the gleeful locker room scene.

“Just a happy moment,” Williams said. “We got the win. Just a happy moment.”

Williams starts each game for the Illini because of his mettle on the defensive end, and he proved to be worth every bit of his tick on Thursday night, almost singlehandedly stopping Minnesota’s late-game push.

Illinois led for the entirety of the second half, but the Gophers had closed the gap to a 52-51 deficit with 1:42 to play.

Forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili sank two free throws after being fouled to put the Illini up three with 90 seconds left, then Underwood pulled him in favor of Williams.

It immediately paid off.

Williams weasled the ball out of the hands of Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu after an offensive rebound, winning the ball back for Illinois with just over a minute to play.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu then split a pair of free throws after being fouled, which gave his team a 55-51 lead with 46 seconds left, then Williams came up clutch yet again at the other end.

Sharpshooting forward Alihan Demir pulled up from 3 in attempt to respond quickly, but Williams rose up above the 6-9 big man, swatting his shot away and into the waiting hands of freshman center Kofi Cockburn.

Dosunmu made two more shots from the free throw line to give Illinois a 57-51 lead, and it was Williams who hauled in the game-sealing rebound.

Andrés Feliz, who led the way in scoring for Illinois with 17 points, tacked on two more free throws to close out a 59-51 win at the State Farm Center.

In another gritty, down-to-the-wire Big Ten game, Illinois (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) had to rely on the likes of Williams and Feliz to edge out the Gophers (11-10, 5-6 Big Ten), especially with Thursday’s game being the second of a two-game suspension for sophomore wing Alan Griffin.

“We knew we were going to have to play them more minutes,” Underwood said, “and we knew Da’Monte’s versatility was going to be put to play. It was in the last two (minutes) a lot.”

Williams matched up with explosive Minnesota sophomore Marcus Carr for much of the game, but held Carr to just seven points on 3-of-12 (1-of-2 3FG) shooting and two assists to go with four turnovers.

Carr entered the game as the Big Ten’s sixth-leading scorer, averaging 16.1 points per game, and as the league’s No. 2 player in assists, averaging 6.9 per game.

Williams finished the game as a plus-14 for Illinois in the plus-minus category, highlighting his effectiveness against Carr.

As Minnesota and Illinois traded buckets down the stretch, Feliz consistently drove into the lane with success, finishing with a team-high 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while adding eight rebounds.

Afterward, Feliz said he was more proud of his effort on the glass than of his scoring ability.

“The points, my teammates, I give all the credit to them,” Feliz said. “They always find me in transition and around the basket. I take a lot more pride in rebounding and helping a guy like Kofi. I know he works hard blocking the big men for the other team, so I gotta go in there and clean that up.”

The win keeps Illinois in the heat of the Big Ten title race, tied atop the league standings with Michigan State at 8-2 at the halfway point of the conference season.

Thursday night marked the first sellout of the season for Illinois, and games against Maryland on Feb. 7 and against Indiana on March 1 have already sold out, as well.

It also marked the return of the Orange Krush, Illinois’ student section, to the State Farm Center for the first time in about six weeks.

Underwood gave high praise to both the Orange Krush and the rest of the fan base for buying into the Illini’s success during their explosive, seven-game unbeaten run.

“It's unbelievable to have the Orange Krush back,” Underwood said. “I walked through the Krush tonight, just thanking them. That energy they provide, we need it in the second half of the season. It's awesome. We've got the best fans in the country.”

Seven straight conference wins is the most in a row for Illinois since the program won 25 straight games from January of 2004 to March of 2005.

If anything though, it only gets more difficult from here.

Illinois will hit the road next, traveling to No. 18 Iowa on Sunday, which will begin a stretch of five-straight games against ranked opponents. The Illini will host No. 15 Maryland and No. 14 Michigan State, then will take on No. 24 Penn State and No. 25 Rutgers on the road after that.

Regardless of what happens in Iowa City over the weekend, the Illini are likely to return home to a raucous fan base for massive games against the Terrapins and Spartans.

For Cockburn, Thursday’s atmosphere was unlike anything he’s experienced. He said there has been a very notable response from the fan base, both on campus and in general.

“The students are really excited about it,” Cockburn said. “They see how we've grown over the past month.”

“They respect it, they basically show appreciation. They love seeing that Illinois, which we haven't seen in a while, come out and do what we're doing right now. We just have to keep it going.”

