Here are some basics about the USL 2 Peoria City soccer team, which begins play this spring. Information taken from a longer release from the team.

Is Peoria City a professional team?

No. It competes in USL (United Soccer League) League Two, the “top pre-professional league in North America.”

Who's running the team?

It's head coach is former Bradley and MLS player Tim Regan, now also a Bradley assistant. Chief administrator is Jim DeRose, who has been head coach at Bradley for 24 seasons. Owners are Barry MacLean and John Dorn. Local developer Kim Blickenstaff also played a role in bringing the team to Peoria.

How will Peoria City build its roster?

All players are amateur. The roster will include local, domestic and international players, most of whom will be college athletes.

How does the season break down?

All 82 of the USL 2 teams will play 14 regular-season games, seven at home and seven on the road starting in early May. There are 12 divisions spread across four conferences. Peoria City is in the Heartland Division of the Central Conference along with teams from Chicago, Des Moines, Iowa., Manitoba, Green Bay, Wis., Lawrence, Kan., St. Louis and Thunder Bay, Ontario.

How about the playoffs?

In each conference, the three division winners and one wild card play in a final four of sorts. The winners of the four conferences meet in the USL 2 semifinals and play to one champion.

How can you get involved?

Peoria City wants organic growth of independent supporters groups, modeled after ones like Section 8 Chicago (Chicago Fire), Timbers Army (Portland Timbers) and Ralph’s Mob (Tampa Bay Rowdies). There is a fan registration form at peoriacitysoccer.com. More information is also on their social media @PeoriaCityUSL2 on Twitter and at facebook.com/peoriacitysoccer.