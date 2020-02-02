CARBONDALE — The Bradley women's basketball team got off to a slow start and committed 19 turnovers in a 64-50 loss to Southern Illinois on Sunday — handing the Braves their first losing streak of the season.

Bradley (16-4, 7-2) scored a season-low of 50 points to fall into a tie for second in the Missouri Valley Conference. Despite the two-game loss string, BU matched its best record at the halfway point of the league schedule.

Sophomore Lasha Petree had a team-high 12 points, while junior Gabi Haack added 11. Senior Chelsea Brackmann finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Bradley shot 1-for-9 to start the game to fall behind 11-2. SIU led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The Braves fought back in the third quarter, holding the Salukis scoreless for over a five-minute stretch. The Braves managed just six points during that span, however, and trailed 40-33 before three straight Makenzie Silvey three's in the final 90 seconds of the period gave Southern Illinois a 49-33 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

Haack passed Val Wancket for 14th on Bradley's career scoring list with 1,054 career points. Brackmann moved into 19th all-time in conference history with 883 career rebounds.

Makenzie Silvey scored a game-high 26 for SIU. Abby Brockmeyer added 14 points.

Bradley closes out a season-long, three-game road swing at 7 p.m. Friday at rival Illinois State.