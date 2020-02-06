Top three individuals in each weight class advance to individual sectionals on Feb. 14-15. Team champion advances to dual-team sectionals on Feb. 25.
CLASS 1A
At Farmington
Journal Star-area teams: Canton, Illinois Valley Central, Farmington, Illini Bluffs, Knoxville, Monmouth-Roseville, United, Manual, Notre Dame, Peoria Heights.
When: 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday
Next: Individuals to Olympia Sectional. Team champion to LeRoy Dual Team Sectional.
At Petersburg PORTA
Journal Star-area teams: Illini West, Greenview, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Macomb
Midwest Central/Havana, Tremont.
When: 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday
Next: Individuals to Olympia Sectional. Team champion to LeRoy Dual Team Sectional.
At Dwight
Journal Star-area teams: El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Olympia.
When: 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday
Next: Individuals to Olympia Sectional. Team champion to LeRoy Dual Team Sectional.
Elsewhere
Princeton hosts an 11-team regional that includes Kewanee. Putnam County/Hall and St. Bede travel to the Plano Sectional. Both regionals advance individuals to the Oregon Sectional and team champion to Rock Falls Dual-Team Sectional.
CLASS 2A
At Richwoods
Journal Star-area teams: Limestone, Dunlap, East Peoria, Metamora, Peoria High, Richwoods, Washington..
When: 9 a.m. Saturday; finals at 1:30 p.m. (approx.).
Next: Individuals to Rochelle Sectional. Team champion to Rochelle Dual Team Sectional.
At Mahomet-Seymour
Journal Star-area teams: Morton.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
Next: Individuals to Mascoutah Sectional. Team champion to Chatham Glenwood Dual Team Sectional.
Elsewhere
Galesburg and LaSalle-Peru travel to the Rock Island Regional, with individuals advancing to the Rochelle Sectional and team champion to the Rochelle Dual-Team Sectional.
CLASS 3A
At Moline
Journal Star-area teams: Pekin.
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
Next: Individuals to Quincy Sectional. Team champion to TBD Dual Team Sectional.