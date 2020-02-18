Missouri State (13-14, 7-7) at Bradley (18-9, 9-5)

7 p.m. Wednesday, Carver Arena, Peoria

TV: Fox Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Chicago Plus

RADIO: WMBD-AM 1470

SERIES: Missouri State leads 39-24

MISSOURI STATE STARTERS: 6-3 G Ja’Monta Black (3.0, 1.6 rpg); 6-4 G Ross Owens (1.8 ppg, 1.5 apg); 6-7 F Josh Hall (5.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg); 6-8 F Julio Da Silva (9.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg); 6-8 F Gaige Prim (13.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg).

BRADLEY STARTERS: 6-6 G Nate Kennell (12.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg); 5-10 G Darrell Brown (14.5 ppg, 4.4 apg); 6-1 G Danya Kingsby (8.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg); 6-7 F Elijah Childs (14.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg); 6-11 C Koch Bar (6.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg).

OUTLOOK: Bradley won the first meeting 91-78 in Springfield on Jan. 15. The Braves made 17 3-pointers, their most ever in a Valley game. Nate Kennell had seven of them and finished with 25 points. … MSU won both meetings last season, but Bradley was victorious in the MVC tournament. … Both teams are hot of late: BU has won three in a row, most recently a 69-67 victory at Southern Illinois. Missouri State is also fresh from a road win, 71-58 at Indiana State on Sunday and has won three of four. … BU is tied with SIU for third place in the Valley, while MSU is tied for three other teams for fifth. … Bradley’s nine MVC wins equals Brian Wardle’s season high at BU. Kennell also passed Aaron Zobrist for second place on the school’s all-time 3-points made list. Kennell now has 237 treys. Darrell Brown moved into seventh place on Bradley’s all-time scoring list, now with 1,727 points. Joe Allen, with 1,763, is next. … Eleven different Bears have drawn starting assignments this year. The latest is walk-on Ross Owens, who has started the last four games at point guard. … NET rankings: Missouri State 127, Bradley 103.

PREDICTION: Bradley 75, Missouri State 70 (Reynolds’ record 22-5)