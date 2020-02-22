This time, the good guys were dressed in Soviet Union red jerseys.

The Peoria Rivermen wore Soviet-themed jerseys as part of a celebration of the 40th anniversary of USA's Miracle On Ice game Saturday against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

The Rivermen scratched out a 2-1 victory over the USA-clad Dawgs before 5,561 at Berglund Center to clinch an SPHL playoff spot in Roanoke, Va.

Jordan Carvalho was the only true center left in the Rivermen lineup, and he skated extra shifts and took as many faceoffs as possible to help the first-place Rivermen clinch a playoff spot for the seventh consecutive season, covering every year of their SPHL era.

Konner Haas, a winger filling in as a center Saturday, notched the game-winner at 15:13 of the third period when he sent a wrister on the move from the right circle far side past goaltender Henry Dill's glove.

"Clinching a playoff spot is something we expect to do at very minimum with our team," Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel said via phone from Roanoke. "We're glad to be there, and it's reason to celebrate. But we have much bigger goals and a long road ahead of us.

"We're focused on using these games to prepare our team for the playoffs, and to make a run at a championship."

The Rivermen took a 1-0 lead at 9:44 of the first period when defenseman Nick Neville's drive from the right point hit traffic in front of the net and produced a weird deflection.

The puck bounced up high in the air near the bottom of the right circle and blooped over and behind Dill, dropping into the crease behind him.

Rivermen winger Drake Hunter then knocked the puck across the line as he crashed to the ice and dislodged the net.

The Rivermen dominated the second period, piling up a 10-1 shooting edge through the first 15 minutes, but unable to add to their lead.

Peoria earned three power plays in the period but could not convert, and ran its non-conversion streak to 14 straight by the second minute of the third period.

Roanoke, meanwhile, tied the game 1-1 on a power play goal from former Rivermen winger Jeff Jones at 7:01. Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman was crosschecked to the ice from behind on the play that resulted in a strange penalty call -- to Hagaman -- for interference.

Haas made it 2-1 eight minutes later, and the Rivermen dug in to run out the clock while Roanoke pulled its goaltender for an extra attacker in the final 82 seconds.

RIVER READINGS: Rivermen center Zach Nieminen sat out Saturday's game after an injury suffered in the second period Friday. Nieminen was cut behind his right knee by an opponent's skate and needed stitches to repair a deep laceration. Tests at a Roanoke hospital showed no damage to any major structures around the knee, and he is expected to return to the lineup soon. ... With Nieminen out, the Rivermen had just one true center, Jordan Carvalho, in the lineup. ... Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman and FPHL call-up Konner Haas took shifts at center.

