1. Roanoke-Benson primed to make a deep run



The Class 1A No. 2-ranked and top-seeded Rockets (30-1) have been one of the most dominant teams in the state all season with its only loss coming to Quest. So the question is, how far can R-B make it this postseason? Jack Weber, Joel Weber, Luke Braman, James Early, Jacob Nix, Logan Nix and Trent Weldon can all be double-figure scorers on any given night, which should prepare them for any team. Coach Abe Zeller and his team know they are capable of reaching Carver Arena next month.

2. Quest can be dangerous in Class 1A

Quest lost to Tremont in a Class 2A regional championship game last season, which left a bitter taste in the mouth of coach Dustin Brooks and his talented team. But now, the top-seeded Gators (19-7) have since moved down to Class 1A and are ready to make some noise. The strength of the regular-season schedule has prepared seniors Isaiah Brown, Jamar McCall, Marcus Gulley, Tre Ashby and Don Gayton.

3. Princeville regional up for grabs

Class 1A Princeville Regional is loaded with quality teams, so its safe to say any one of these teams can come away with a regional crown. Second-seeded Princeville (27-4), No. 3 Peoria Christian (22-8) and No. 5 Wethersfield (21-10) are among the favorites. But Elmwood, Brimfield or Peoria Heights could make a push. Peoria Christian guard Daniel Duncan, Princeville guard Cole Daily and Wethersfield all-stater Coltin Quagliano are players to watch.

4. IVC is tough, really tough

Don't sleep on the fourth-seeded Grey Ghosts (19-10) this postseason. Yes, host Illinois Valley Central would potentially have to get through top-seeded and state-ranked Kewanee if the two teams meet for a regional championship. But coach Quinn Morrow has a well-oiled machine with veterans Holt Geltmaker and Kam Wollard, who both consistently scored in double-figures for points and rebounds. A trip to Peoria is not out of the question for this athletic bunch.

5. EP-G hoping for even more success

El Paso-Gridley capped off the regular season with a huge victory over Quest, which should give them plenty of momentum going into the postseason. The Titans (21-8) fell to fourth-place state finisher Chicago Corliss in the sectional semifinals last season, and hope to build on that. EP-G coach Nathaniel Meiss has a loaded roster with Illinois-Springfield commit Jack Weber, Ethan Jeffreys, Luke Ihlenfeldt, Asa Smith, Dilynn Gray and Silas Steiner.