Talk about a ridiculously tough sectional.

Four of Class 3A’s top seven girls basketball teams — No. 1 Morton, No. 4 Peoria High, No. 5 Richwoods and No. 7 Kankakee — converge onto Rock Island for Monday’s sectional semifinals. Reigning state champion Morton (33-0) faces the 2018 state champ Knights (27-6) at 6 p.m., while the 7:30 p.m. nightcap features Central (27-3) taking on Kankakee (29-4).

“We were fortunate enough to beat a top-10 ranked team (No. 8 Geneseo) in the regional championship,” Richwoods coach Todd Hursey said, “and now we’ve got four of the top (seven) teams in our sectional.

“I guess it’s what I’ve said the last couple of years, when it comes down to it, whoever wins the sectional is probably going to have a pretty good chance at playing at Redbird Arena, playing for a state championship.”

Added Peoria High coach Meechie Edwards, “It’s a dream come true. You want to always play against the best. If you don’t get to state, you got to beat the best. I look at it as an honor to be on that stage with the top-notch teams in the state.”

Hursey isn’t trying to make bold predictions about the eventual Rock Island Sectional winner or discredit the rest of state. The eight-year coach just knows his history — the last five state champions (Morton in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and Richwoods in 2018) have come from the Peoria-area.

Seniors Nia Williams and Jaida McCloud were dynamic in giving Richwoods its fourth successive regional. Williams went for 16 points and four steals, while McCloud, an Illinois-Chicago commit, posted a double-double — 15 points and 11 rebounds in the 52-39 victory over the Maple Leafs.

If that offensive production remains consistent and the defense, which has allowed opponents to 40 points or less in 20 games, stingy, the Knights are definitely a contender to make the 7 p.m. Thursday final.

“We always hope that we can play Morton in the postseason, because we always feel if we do get to play Morton, we’re usually going to be in a sectional and they’re going to be in a sectional,” Hursey said.

The previous two postseason meetings between Morton and Richwoods were played before standing-room only crowds to determine the ’18 and ’19 sectional champions. Morton claimed this season’s lone meeting — 60-53 on Nov. 30, but a lot has changed since the pair’s sixth meeting over the last two seasons.

Richwoods has worked three sophomores — Paris Wilson, Katy Wales and Jada Davis — into its rotation, while getting great production from Dunlap transfer Olivia Allen. Morton, which has won 43 games in a row, is without a pair of its two top players in Maddy Becker and Raquel Frakes, who both suffered torn ACLs this season.

However, UAB signee Lindsey Dullard along with Illinois State soccer recruit Peyton Dearing, Courtney Jones and Katie Krupa have all taken their games to the next level.

“(This sectional is) completely loaded, loaded with rivalries, hungry teams, talented teams with a bunch of (Division-I) talent,” Morton coach Bob Becker said.

Peoria High — on a 14-game win streak — is back at the sectional level for the first time since a 2004 Class AA appearance.

The Lions utilized its signature physical, in-your-face defense to force 14 first-half turnovers to beat Rock Island, 53-43. Saniya Tutt dropped in a game-high 21 points with Jenna Beck and Denali Craig-Edwards added 10. Derria Edwards led the defense with four steals.

That Peoria High defense will face a huge test in Kankakee, winner of 11 in a row, and one of the state's best scorers in Drake recruit Ambranette Storr, who ranks No. 15 all-time in career points.

"You got to be tough,” Meechie Edwards said. “You’ll have those emotional high-lows. You’ve got to withstand all that and that’s what it’s all about to be able to make it to that next round.

“We’ll just do what we’ve been doing all year, collectively we play pretty good defense. We’re not going to change too much.”

