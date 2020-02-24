We already knew that Madison Bumgarner was a multitalented athlete, but mostly because he has a knack for hitting home runs that's unusual for a major league pitcher. Now it turns out that Bumgarner is also good at the rodeo discipline of team roping - so good, in fact, that he's earned money in competitions.

So why haven't most of us heard before about Bumgarner participating in rodeo events? Because he's been competing under the name "Mason Saunders."

Unfortunately for the longtime San Francisco Giants star, now with the Arizona Diamondbacks, his cover has been blown, thanks to a report Sunday by the Athletic.

"Oh boy," Bumgarner, 30, told the website. "This is ruining my alias."

Bumgarner had 85 million reasons to sign with the Diamondbacks, as in the five-year contract he got from the team in free agency, but it couldn't have hurt that the move also brings him closer to his other sports pursuit. As noted by the Athletic, an Arizona arena that hosts team-roping events posted a photo of Saund ... er, Bumgarner in December, after he and teammate Jaxson Tucker won "the biggest paycheck of the day": a tidy $26,560.

In team roping, two horse riders try to corral a steer as quickly as they can, with the "header" first throwing a rope around the front of the animal and turning it to the left before the "heeler" lassos the hind feet.

In a 2016 interview with mlb.com, Bumgarner said, "I heel more than I head," noting that he rode horses while growing up in rural North Carolina but picked up the sport under the tutelage of family members of his wife. He claimed that tried to be "smart" about only entering "smaller rodeos," particularly given that he's "a little busy" during the summer months, when the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is in full swing.

The last time Bumgarner gained notice for participating in a sport other than baseball, he was admitting he made a "stupid decision" to engage in dirt-bike riding shortly after the Giants kicked off their 2017 season. The four-time all-star and hero of the 2014 World Series ended up taking a spill and injuring this throwing shoulder, a mishap that cost him and his team three months.

Even without that cautionary tale, the Diamondbacks might reasonably be concerned about the possibility that their high-priced acquisition injures himself while trying to rope a steer. In a 2014 interview with a rodeo-oriented website - Bumgarner's involvement has essentially been an open secret in that world for years - he emphasized that he throws ropes with his right hand, as opposed to pitching as a lefty.

When asked for comment Sunday, a spokesman for the Diamondbacks pointed to a quote to the Athletic from General Manager Mike Hazen, who said he was "not going to get into discussing specific contract language" that could be related to Bumgarner's ability to continue team roping while with his new baseball club.

As for taking up the rodeo event full-time when his major league career is over, Bumgarner has said it's a possibility he's considered. It would remain to be seen, at that point, if he did so under his real name or the one inspired in part by the maiden name of his wife, Ali Saunders.

Bumgarner told the Athletic that they have been going with "Mason" as "something for my wife to call me when we were out in public to keep people from recognizing me."

"But," he added, "you're going to ruin that for me."