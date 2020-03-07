ST. LOUIS — At the tensest moment of Saturday’s Missouri Valley Conference semifinal for Bradley, the BU bench was anything but tense.

With 11:32 left in the game, Drake had just engineered a 10-point run and slashed the Braves’ 13-point lead to three.

“That’s when we were the calmest probably of the game,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “We knew we had to come out and execute that next possession and buckle down defensively. We knew they were going to fight.”

As it turned out, it was the last gasp for the eighth-seeded Bulldogs, who were playing their third game in three days.

In the next two minutes, the Drake fatigue manifested itself in a seven-point Bradley spurt. The fourth-seeded Braves rode that momentum to the end for a 76-66 victory and a berth in Sunday’s 1:10 p.m. championship game against No. 7 seed Valparaiso. The game will be televised on CBS.

It marked the first time in the 43-year history of the tournament that Bradley has reached back-to-back MVC championship games.

“Nate (Kennell) and I are roommates on the road, so we talked about this last night when we couldn’t really sleep,” said BU guard Darrell Brown. “It’s a blessing. We put in a bunch of work to get here. It’s all coming together at the right time. Hopefully, we can get this win tomorrow.”

How they got there was by survival on Friday, outlasting Southern Illinois 64-59 in a defensive battle. On Saturday, it was by offensive skill, shooting 49% and committing just seven turnovers, and also by defensive lockdown of a tired team in the second half (37% shooting).

Brown led the way with 25 points. The rest of the BU starters all reached double figures as the Braves trailed only once, 4-2. A seven-point run followed that early deficit and Drake did not get closer than three points thereafter.

“We have a deep team and anybody can go off any night,” said forward Elijah Childs. “Darrell will be Darrell. That’s what he does is score the ball. Once he’s attacking and being aggressive like that, everybody else just follows him.”

Brown had 19 by halftime and Drake made adjustments to keep him scoreless in the second half until the final three minutes.

“We just felt like Brown was hurting us too much in the pick-and-roll and was getting downhill into the paint whenever he wanted,” said Drake coach Darian DeVries. “So we adjusted our ball screen defense on him.”

Brown also adjusted, becoming a distributor instead of a scorer, collecting three of his four assists after halftime.

“I think it’s just making the right plays at the right time,” he said. “When they got more aggressive on their ball screen coverage, I tried to make the right reads and get my teammates involved.”

During that crucial three-minute period, Kennell got it started with an 18-foot jumper. But what got the sizeable Bradley contingent particularly excited was the next play — a Koch Bar dunk on a nifty feed in the lane from Brown.

“The dunk was a great feeling,” Bar said. “I know I’m going against the top shot-blocker in the Missouri Valley (7-footer Liam Robbins) and my AAU buddy Anthony Murphy, who loves to block shots. So when I was open I knew they wouldn’t let me finish it easy. So I went up strong.”

Bradley’s next possession ended in freshman Ville Tahvanainen getting fouled on a 3-point attempt and sinking all three free throws. With 9:15 left, the Braves’ lead was back to 10.

“We never gave them the hope they were looking for,” Wardle said. “So a lot of good composure from our guys.”

A big part of the equation was the Braves’ defense-by-committee on Robbins, who had scored a combined 50 points vs. BU in the two regular-season meetings. His 29 points in the second game marked his career high. On Saturday, he finished with 19.

“He tore us up both games,” said Childs. “We were tired of it and not going to let him do that this time. Credit to Ari and Koch for beating him up. They made my job easy when I would guard him.”

Childs didn’t get much of a sustained chance to do so until the second half because of his own malfeasance. At 10:50 of the first half, Childs was whistled for a technical foul. It was his second personal foul and he sat most of the rest of the period.

“It was something I said to a (Drake) player,” Childs said. “You’ve got to be smart about it and not retaliate. I could’ve been in the game more to help the team. The coaches were telling me to just keep my head.”

He did when it counted down the stretch, hitting three big shots in the final minutes, the final one ending Robbins’ night on a foulout.

“If I was to tell you we weren’t tired physically, I’d be lying,” Robbins said. “They played really good defense and made me work for position to get my shots.”

It will be a whole new game plan Sunday for the Braves vs. the Crusaders. But they’re in the finale for a second year in a row, proving to the league that the Bradley basketball program is one to be reckoned with once again.

