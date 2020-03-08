PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen wanted to win Sunday.

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs had to win.

For a while, that fine line seemed to be the difference as a desperate Roanoke team carried a penalty-aided lead into the final moments.

But Rivermen rookie Ryan Cusin delivered a huge goal to tie with 76 seconds left, and Zach Nieminen later finished a comeback in the sudden-death phase of a shootout tiebreaker to give Peoria a 3-2 win over the Dawgs before 2,899 at Carver Arena.

That kept the Rivermen in a tie with Fayetteville for first place in the SPHL. The two teams meet in a three-game series at Fayetteville next weekend.

Roanoke, meanwhile, is neck-and-neck in a pack of four teams at the bottom of the standings, fighting for two playoff spots.

Peoria trailed 2-1 as the clock dipped below two minutes left. The Rivermen pulled goaltender Eric Levine for an extra attacker, and Cusin -- who scored his first pro goal in his pro debut Friday -- scored his biggest goal in a pressure situation.

The rookie winger's shot from the right circle worked its way through traffic and inside the right post past goaltender Henry Dill with 76 seconds left in regulation for a 2-2 tie.

"Coach Trudel gave me that opportunity to get out there in that situation," Cusin said. "It's what I came here to do. I waited for their D-man to move a bit, then sent the puck in there and we had two guys screening, I don't think he (Dill) ever saw it."

They skated off overtime, and remained deadlocked after the regular shootout phase in which Zach Nieminen was the lone scorer for Peoria.

On it went to a sudden-death shootout, and Nieminen scored on Dill to end it. Levine, by the way, made several terrific saves down the deep stretch of the game, and shut down five of six penalty shot challenges in the tiebreaker.

"This is an easy team to play for," Levine said. "Our defense is so strong, it allows you as a goaltender to have more time to make decisions that normally have to be made in a split second.

"And how about all our young guys this weekend? They all jumped in there and made their pro debuts and contributed and were excellent. (Rivermen coach) Jean-Guy Trudel threw them in there right away, and it was good for their confidence."

Both teams were on their third game in three nights, and started slow.

The Rivermen, who launched 40 shots on Saturday in a win over Birmingham, did not get their first shot of the game Sunday until defenseman Paul Fregeau sent a wrister from the high slot 7:21 after the opening faceoff.

The Rail Yard Dawgs pressed the Peoria zone on a power play in the final minute, and just after it expired, Marcus Ortiz parked at the right post and deflected Travis Armstrong's drive from the right point past Levine with 12.4 seconds left in the period.

The Rivermen tied it at 4:24 of the second period when Nieminen's drive from the left circle sailed past Dill through a screen set by Cody Dion.

The game turned back to Roanoke on referee JR Stragar's whistle, though, as he hit Peoria with three penalties in a span of 2:26 and sent the Dawgs on a long five-on-three power play.

They cashed in when former Rivermen winger Jeff Jones buried a rebound from the bottom of the left circle into an open net for a 2-1 lead at 9:31.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

RIVER READINGS: The Rivermen got defenseman Jake Hamilton back from ECHL Kansas City and he was in the lineup Sunday. ... Hamilton and Rivermen defenseman Brandon McMartin will be guests on the team's monthly radio show Wednesday at 7 p.m. You can join them live at Fieldhouse Bar & Grill in Campustown.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.