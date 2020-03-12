The Chicago Bears on Thursday announced sweeping measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, postponing employee air travel and official draft visits until further notice and temporarily closing their two offices, requiring employees to work from home on Friday.

The team's draft party at Soldier Field on April 24 also was canceled.

"The Chicago Bears are continuing to monitor the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and consulting with team medical staff, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Football League," reads a statement released by the team Thursday evening.

"Further staffing and travel decisions will be made as we continue to monitor the fluid situation. The health and safety of our players, coaches and all staff is our utmost priority."

The World Health Organization officially declared the infectious disease a pandemic on an unforgettable Wednesday in the US, when the president addressed the nation in prime time to announce a European travel ban. That address came around the same time the NBA stunningly suspended its season, with Utah Jazz star C Rudy Gobert testing positive for the novel coronvirus. Subsequently, the NHL, MLB, MLS, along with virtually every other professional sporting league except the NFL, have been suspended, while the NCAA has canceled all spring and winter championships, including the Men's basketball tournament, initially set to tip next week.

The NFL on Thursday canceled its annual league meeting in Florida, which was scheduled in Palm Beach from March 29-April 1. Rules and bylaws voting and other orders of business instead will be conducted at the spring meeting, May 19-20.

However, the league is still planning for the new year to open Wednesday — when players can begin switching teams — preceded by Saturday's vote on a new CBA and the start of free agency's 48-hour negotiating window Monday.

The coronavirus is certainly changing the pre-draft process, not only with teams pulling back on travel but several universities with potential first-round draft prospects canceling pro days.

Again, it's unclear whether Matt Nagy and any of his staff members were at any of the highly anticipated events earlier in the week, including Oklahoma, Wisconsin or Northwestern on Wednesday, but the head coach and some of his assistants have attended pro days in each of his previous two offseasons with the Bears.