On Sunday, Major League Baseball sent a memo to its 30 teams to discourage group workouts, stress the importance of proper social distancing, and express urgency amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to multiple people who read it.

By late morning, the memo was published on social media by a handful of outlets. The main takeaway was in the second paragraph of a three-page document, indicating that the league does not want players gathering at spring training facilities.

"The strong recommendation from our infectious disease and public health experts is that Clubs should avoid all activities in which players congregate in significant numbers or otherwise unable to practice the 'social distancing' protocols recommended by the CDC," the memo reads. "The risk of a player in Club facility contracting the virus is real, and we must implement protocols to protect the safety and well-being of our players and staff members."

The league is working with the MLB Players Association to craft uniform guidelines. As of Sunday, when this memo was sent out, the two parties had not agreed on a set of regulations moving forward. Commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to hold a conference call at noon Monday to update teams on those discussions.

In the meantime, facilities will remain open to 40-man roster players. Minor leaguers have been sent home, though clubs are encouraged to help any players who cannot get to their offseason residence, especially if they live out of the country or in a high-risk area within the United States.

Shortly after the memo circulated Sunday, ESPN reported that a minor league player for the New York Yankees has tested positive for coronavirus. That is the first known case of coronavirus in baseball, and gives the league even further reason to act swiftly.

The memo urged teams to reduce the number of players in their Dominican Republic facilities, and barred teams from holding any group workouts at those academies. It also "strongly" recommended that all "nonessential staff" return to the club's home city, especially those who have pre-existing medical conditions or are over the age of 60, who are considered to be in a "higher risk category."

The biggest crackdown Sunday came in a section on "Activities at Club Facilities (Spring Training and Home City." It reads: "Until we develop appropriate protocols to minimize the risks to players (which we are actively working on), Clubs are not permitted to hold or organize any group workouts, practices, skill or conditioning sessions, or other player activities at their facilities."

It was only Friday that the league and union gave major league players three options: remain at the club's spring training city, go to the club's regular season city, or go to wherever they live in the winter. Many teams collectively decided to stay in Florida or Arizona, to minimize travel and keep preparing for the year. The Yankees held a player vote that chose to stick together. The Washington Nationals met Saturday morning and determined the same course of action.

But that could change with MLB's stricter stance on what's allowed, and what's not allowed, at team facilities. Both major- and minor league players can continue to receive necessary medical treatment. For now, facilities are to remain open and operated by "limited staff." Individual workouts — such as weightlifting, or hitting in the batting cage — have not been banned. At least not yet.

"To the extent activities are permitted in the future, those activities must be conducted pursuant to protocols that we will issue that are designed to slow the transmission of the virus," the memo reads. "For example, limiting the number of coaches and Club staff who may work with players at any one time, staggering the time period that players are in the same area of the facility, and implementing hygiene and social distancing policies."

Translation: This memo was just a precursor to the league's next step.