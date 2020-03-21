PEORIA — If everything had gone according to plan, the 2020 Class 3A high school boys basketball state champion would have been crowned Saturday at Carver Arena.

If everything had gone according to Notre Dame's wishes, that champion would have been the Irish.

A computer simulation a Chicago newspaper undertook might give Notre Dame partisans some comfort in this COVID-19 era. Roanoke-Benson fans, too.

In that simulation, Notre Dame won the 3A state title and Roanoke-Benson won the 1A state title, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Roanoke-Benson advanced to the 1A state semifinals before coronavirus fears prompted the Illinois High School Association to cancel the tournament. Notre Dame was scheduled to play Manual in the 3A Peoria Sectional final.

Regarding simulation, Sun-Times high school sports reporter Michael O'Brien enlisted help from The Barking Crow. It's a sports blog that also offers statistical forecasting of various college basketball tournaments.

Rockford-area resident Aaron Britton provided data used in the simulation. The high school basketball superfan curates a website where he compiles detailed statistics about almost every team in Illinois.

"There was some back-and-forth about some of my metrics, strength of schedule, for clarification purposes for the person or persons doing the simulation," Britton told the Journal Star.

This was not an IHSA project, nor were any schools involved. O'Brien mentioned no players by name.

Still, it's interesting to see how the machines predicted the tournament.

In the Peoria Sectional final, Notre Dame beat Manual 58-57 but trailed by one point with about three minutes to play, the Sun-Times reported.

The Irish led the DeKalb Supersectional by six to eight points most of the way in a 57-49 victory over Wauconda.

A state semifinal became a battle of Notre Dames -- Peoria's version against that of Niles, a northern suburb of Chicago. Peoria ND led by eight points at halftime and won 48-36.

In the title game, Notre Dame took a 13-point halftime lead against defending champion East St. Louis and won 54-49.

Roanoke-Benson advanced to the 1A final by beating Goreville 60-53 in the semifinals. Goreville cut a 14-point halftime deficit to four early in the fourth quarter.

The title game against Aurora Christian was tied at halftime, but Roanoke-Benson built a small third-quarter lead. Aurora Christian cut its deficit to two early in the fourth quarter, but R-B won 52-47.

Aurora Christian defeated Madison 55-52 in the other semifinal.

"We'd all be lucky to have a 1A tournament that played out so well with close games," Britton stated.

In Class 2A, Chicago Orr defeated Elmhurst Timothy Christian in the simulated final. Collinsville beat Mundelein in 4A.

All of it makes for good conversation, perhaps, in lieu of an unsatisfying season finish.

"I knew there would be some displeasure, but that just comes with any kind of predictions or simulations," Britton stated.

"Not having actually played these games will always leave a what-if factor for every one of these teams. And those what-ifs will never go away."