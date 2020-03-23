Editor’s note: A total of 16 boys basketball teams from the Journal Star area have won Illinois state championships. Over the next couple of weeks, we will reprint stories from those magical championship seasons. Next up is Pekin's 1967 squad, which added this crown to another won in 1964. This story, edited from the original, was published on March 19, 1967.

CHAMPAIGN — Pekin defeated Carbondale, 75-59, before 16,000 fans in Assembly Hall on Saturday night to win the 1967 state basketball championship, the victory marking the second time the school and coach Dawson Hawkins, had won the major trophy. They first won it in 1964.

Pekin had earned its title berth with a 77-61 semifi­nal win over Springfield; Car­bondale got there with a 67-66 semifinal overtime triumph over Rockford West in afternoon games.

Pekin, running its record to 31-2, got 36 points from senior Fred Miller and let their faithful relax with a string of eight straight points early in the third quarter.

This made it 47-29 with 4:37 of the period remaining. The 31-2 record, with both losses to Mid-State Nine rival Peoria, is the best a Pekin High School team has ever compiled.

Pekin used quick hands on defense and everything in its arsenal on offense to leave Cardondale’s Terriers with a 39-3 record and the lesser prize.

Pekin’s title is the fourth to be earned by a Mid-State Nine school: Peoria ruled the first tourney field in 1908 and Manual went the distance in 1930.

The 6-4 Miller, a senior whose name has been synonymous with basketball on the east campus at Pekin for three years, hit 16 of 20 shots and added four free throws to wind up the finals with 103 points, second only to record-setting Dave Robisch of Springfield.

Miller closed out his prep career with 1,452 points and moved into the No. 2 spot on the all-Greater Peoria career scoring list. He passed Limestone’s Ron Fahnestock and Peoria High’s Jim Polk with 48 points in two games Saturday.