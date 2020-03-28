A torn labrum in his shoulder kept Jared Head from competing in his first collegiate wrestling season at Old Dominion.

But it hasn’t kept the Washington High graduate from trying to make a difference in people’s lives during this unprecedented time.

Head was part of four state championship teams for the Panthers and was a two-time Class 2A individual runner-up at 160 pounds. Before he graduated, he took classes at Illinois Central College to become a certified nursing assistant.

He worked over the summer at the Generations Nursing Home in Peoria. After college classrooms were shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic earlier this month, Head decided to come home and return to the nursing home rather than go with friends on a spring break trip.

“I’d come back home a couple days before everything closed,” Head said. “I drove back out to college, then two days later they said they were closing everything down and I had to come back home, about 14 hours.”

Head is working part-time at Generations, but put in about 60 hours last week because of the demand.

“Overall, it’s been a good experience,” he said. “Just meeting all the patients, getting to know them, making relationships with them … it's pretty cool.

“It’s a viewpoint I don't get to see very often, just because I’m younger. They teach you all kinds of stuff and have all kinds of stories.”

Head does what is needed to protect himself and others from the virus, in what could be a volatile environment, but is not overly concerned with his own safety.

“It doesn’t really scare me as much… because I’m younger, but it worries me about other people getting it,” he said. “For older people, it’s definitely a hazard for them.”

Working in the nursing home has taught Head “not to take little things for granted.”

“When you’re young, you have the ability to walk and do all these things on your own, but at this nursing home I see people who can’t do any of that,” he said. “It just makes me very appreciative of what you can do, because not everyone is blessed enough to do things on their own.”

Head is studying health management at Old Dominion, finishing this semester with online classes. He’s also ready to get back on the mat, after receiving clearance Saturday to compete.

“I’m itching to get back into it super bad,” said Head, who has been lifting weights and home and running. “I’m just trying to get back into shape, train as much as I can.”

