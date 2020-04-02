PEORIA — The Peoria Sunday Morning League believes it will stage its 105th season at some point this summer.

Between now and a fall post-season banquet -- which by the way is scheduled to feature Hall of Fame slugger Jim Thome as guest speaker -- league president Tim Cundiff has an offer to help folks pass the time while sheltering at home during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"During these unprecedented times we are navigating uncharted waters ..." Cundiff said in a letter to the Journal Star. "Five years ago when we celebrated our 100th season, we hired a local filmmaker -- Chris Zobac -- to capture the history of our baseball league in the form of a documentary.

"It made its world premier on March 31, 2016. It debuted on the giant screen theatre of the Peoria Riverfront Museum and was aired on WTVP local PBS for multiple viewings. It was even selected and featured for the annual film festival at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016."

It's a very cool movie and well worth the watch. And now you'll get the chance -- free.

The film, "There Will Be Baseball" -- how's that for a prophetic line? -- will be available for viewing free, for a month, to help people pass the time while home and with sports on hiatus.

Here's the link to stream the film via ReelHouse:

https://www.reelhouse.org/three21studios/there-will-be-baseball/?fbclid=IwAR3EoP8WxvwFW5MZgu2jpLlg-SNpHedXUP_VJZ4tFkC7go7U882Lug06xUA

Select Rent, then use the code PLAYBALL, which makes it free.

"It provides a hope that there will be baseball," Cundiff said. "The world will get back to normal. We are trying to keep everyone positive and hopeful. After talking with filmmaker Chris Zobac, he has generously provided this film for free."

Baseball may be just the cure sports fans need.

"We hope to share the love of baseball with the many others out there who are craving it," Cundiff said. "I hope you are all doing well during this crisis.

"Anything that we can do to provide some American spirit and a bit of optimism during this challenging time, we'd love to help."

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.