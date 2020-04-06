Roanoke-Benson senior Jack Weber was the glue that held the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Rockets (36-1) together all season, which earned him 2020 Journal Star Small-School Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-1 guard scored seven points in the final minutes and finished with a game-high 17 as R-B defeated Chicago Fenger 45-43 in the Normal Supersectional at Redbird Arena. Weber and his team helped the program reach the state finals for the first time since 1977. But the dream was cut short as COVID-19 concerns cancelled the entire IHSA Tournament.

"This season has been magical and has exceeded all expectations. We knew coming in that this team was going to be special, but actually making it to Peoria and being in the gym was a surreal experience. Even though the weekend didn’t turn out like we hoped, it will be a memory that will last a lifetime," said Weber. "Being in such a small school, the bonds were already there with every single teammate and coach, but the bonds grew stronger and stronger each day. I can’t imagine being in the locker room and on the court with anyone else."

Weber was a key factor in his team making it to the state finals as he connected on the game-winning layup in the supersectional. Trailing 43-42 with 8.1 seconds left in regulation, Weber finished a layup through hard contact and then completed a three-point play to put R-B ahead 45-43 with 7.4 left. He also contributed on the glass with eight rebounds.

"Our team worked really hard all year and it is finally paid off. It means everything to end my last season as a Rocket with a 36-1 record and a trip to Peoria, especially with the four other seniors," added Weber. "We’ve played basketball together since fifth grade. The countless hours we spent on a court together in middle school, the summer, and high school were some of the best times of my life. To go out on the this note makes it even more special."

Weber averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 steals during the regular season. He was a second team selection for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team, and was named Tri-County Conference Player of the Year for the undefeated champions. He finished the season with 385 points, 176 rebounds and 143 assists.

"I feel for all of them and especially my seniors who don’t have that chance anymore to go out on top," said Roanoke-Benson coach Abe Zeller. "It was so special for these guys to experience what they experienced."

Although the season ended abruptly, Weber was thankful for the lessons he learned and the chemistry on the court with teammates Joel Weber, Luke Braman, Trent Weldon, James Early, Logan Nix, and Jacob Nix. Braman, Early, and Weldon also played a big role in R-B making a state finals appearance.

"The motivation will be to get back to Peoria, so all the fans can finally see R-B play at Carver Arena," Weber added for next season's team goals. "Some advice to the underclassmen is just bring it every day in practice. It all comes to an end sooner or later, so leave everything you have in the gym. At the end of the day, there should be no regrets from not playing hard enough."

"The support we received from the community this year was unbelievable," said Weber. "I expect it to be the same next year, so bring it for them."

