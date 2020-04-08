CHAMPAIGN — These days, Illinois basketball forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili spends the bulk of his time in his campus apartment instead of on the court or in the weight room at Ubben Basketball Complex.

Instead of working on his game, he’s turned to other modes of passing the time — like mastering the art of walking on his hands or making videos on TikTok, a video social networking site that has gained popularity over the last year.

Unable to return to his family in Austria due to uncertainty about when he might be allowed back into the United States, Bezhanishvili is having to get creative.

He misses his mother, Lali, and his brother Davit, who live in Vienna, but is keeping a positive mindset and looking to have as much fun as he can in the meantime.

“It's way easier then,” Bezhanishvili said. “Time passes, people are laughing and having a great time. If you are able to get through adversity like this, with a smile and some humor, I think it's a great thing to do. I encourage everybody to do it.”

Bezhanishvili was struck with the urge to walk on his hands rather randomly, and he just decided to go for it.

“It's just something I started doing,” Bezhanishvili said. “Actually I was cleaning my apartment and I moved the couch, and there was a lot of room in the living room. I just started doing it because it was like empty.”

He used to be able to do it as a kid, and now, Bezhanishvili has improved to the point where he can stay up on his hands for about 10 seconds. He’ll continue to add to that as time passes in the coming weeks.

“Stuff just happens in the house when you’re quarantined, you know?”

Bezhanishvili said that at first, he was thinking about how he all of a sudden had nothing meaningful to do.

His brother Davit told him that he should take advantage of the time off and simply relax, a concept a little unfamiliar for Bezhanishvili, who is accustomed to early mornings and late nights in the gym.

“I'm thinking, probably never in my life since I started doing a little more grown stuff than just being a kid, I never really had time to do this,” Bezhanishvili said. “Now there's time, and you've got to use this time to do that I think.”

Life amid the COVID-19 pandemic has also changed significantly for Illinois coach Brad Underwood, although his days are more so consumed by phone calls, video conferences and vigorous reviews of film on players he is recruiting and evaluating.

If anything, there is an even greater flow of college players changing schools than after a normal season, and Underwood’s program is not immune.

Illinois has already lost sophomores Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones to the transfer portal, and star guard Ayo Dosunmu is weighing whether or not to enter the NBA Draft or return for his junior season.

That has Underwood and his staff pursuing new talent to add to the Big Ten’s No. 2 recruiting class of top-55 guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo and three-star power forward Coleman Hawkins.

Underwood said last week he expects the AAU’s summer circuit to be upended by the pandemic, and he compared Division-I recruiting at the moment to the normal process at the junior-college level.

The recruiting process, normally highlighted by official campus visits or in-home visits by coaches, now has moved almost exclusively to digital.

The NCAA last week extended its recruiting dead period through May 31. Illinois is in the market for a “stretch four” that can bring some depth to the frontcourt of Big Ten Freshman of the Year Kofi Cockburn and Bezhanishvili, who will be a junior.

The Illini are also considering adding another guard to a talented backcourt that will add Miller and Curbelo to 2019-20 starters Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams next season.

Underwood’s staff is trying to learn all it can about a number of players in a short period of time.

When athletes enter the transfer portal, any school in the country can contact them, so the Illini are facing a lot of competition for their targets.

“That's why we've got a great staff,” Underwood said. “We're all making calls constantly about guys. We're trying to go beyond just the place they currently are, going back to their high school coaches and AAU coaches just trying to deal with guys.”

He won’t push for anyone who isn’t an obvious fit.

“If we don't know about them, we're not going there,” Underwood continued. “It's been an unbelievable road to get here, and we've got an unbelievable locker room. That's the one thing we've all fought for and worked really hard at. We're not going to jeopardize that.”

Under normal circumstances, Underwood prefers to see players live, as well as connect with them personally before making any sort of concrete assessments. But now, that’s just not possible, especially with so many different players moving around and so much uncertainty around when collegiate athletics will resume.

Over video, it’s hard to judge the level of competition. There also usually isn’t always audio, so coaches may not be able to pick up on some of the more intangible aspects that go into player evaluation, like assessing communication and leadership skills.

And sometimes players push their highlight tapes out to programs, which are often essentially meaningless indicators of potential, as they tend to show plays like emphatic dunks and made three-pointers.

Underwood doesn’t hide his dislike for such videos, although he understands they are commonplace in today’s game.

“We can all evaluate the running, the jumping, the shooting on film, but I really try to focus on the IQ pieces,” Underwood said. “I hate highlight tapes. Highlight tapes, everybody thinks those are the best things ever, and they put all their made baskets an all their dunks. I just bypass those.”

More often than not, Underwood will watch entire games, regularly picking up and re-watching certain elements about players that his eyes are drawn to.

“I want to see a game. I want to see if you jump to the ball. I want to see if you back cut when you're supposed to, and if you get to triple-threat (position) when you catch a ball,” Underwood said. “How your reads are in ball screens, whatever it is, I have to watch games multiple times to really have to make decisions about guys.”

All of this comes for Illinois after a bounce-back season in which Underwood’s squad placed fourth in the Big Ten and was a lock to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2013.

Illinois lost a prime chance to prove its resurgence to recruits around the country when the NCAA Tournament was canceled, but Underwood thinks everybody has still taken notice of his program’s accomplishments.

“Obviously, you get an unbelievable bump when you're in a Sweet 16 or playing in the NCAA Tournament,” Underwood said, “but everybody knows. That's one thing about the basketball world, everybody is pretty well-connected. There's so much coverage on TV. Everybody's pretty dialed into the success that we had this year. We've had unbelievable responses, not just in this region of the country, but literally around the world.”

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for Gannett Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.