PEORIA — In a climate of the unknown, something unexpected has happened for the Peoria Rivermen.

Something wonderful.

When the SPHL shut down the 2019-20 season in March because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Rivermen still had three home games left on their schedule.

Season ticket holders and businesses had to be contacted to address what to do about those remaining games.

"They told us to keep the money," Rivermen co-owner Bart Rogers said. "It's just been stunning. I would say 90 percent of our fans have said they don't want a refund. They want to support the team, they want to help the team survive.

"They tell us to keep the money. We are blessed. Without these fans, we don't survive. We've never asked them to do this, never been in this situation before.

"But they just do it."

It has become a pay-it-forward scenario. Some fans, and some groups that were booked for those final three games, have opted for gift cards or credit toward tickets next season. Most have just walked away from the money.

"We understand everyone's financial situation is different," Rogers said. "We respect any way they want to be taken care of."

All of them will be invited to join the team in a special celebration with the staff and players next season as a way of thanking them for their support.

The Rivermen front office has spent the COVID-19 shutdown with their offices closed, but with staff working from home trying to serve their season ticket holders.

Even with the economy shut down, the Rivermen have encountered some area businesses, like Wingstop and Joy Maynor Allstate and Peoria Motors, who have already committed to support the team for next season.

Whenever next season starts and however many games it lasts.

"Our staff is going through this tedious process from our makeshift home offices and has been overwhelmed with appreciation from our season ticket base, as well as casual fans who are not as connected to our team just telling us to keep the money they have coming back to make sure Rivermen hockey can move forward to the future," Rogers said. "That gesture in a time like this is just incredible and very humbling, shows the good in this world."

The Rivermen lost substantial revenue from their three cancelled games. Other teams in the SPHL are in far worse shape, with more home games cancelled. Some may have lost in the low to mid six figures.

It's possible -- likely -- that not every SPHL team will survive to return for the 2020-21 season. The Rivermen will.

"I can't underestimate how big of a financial impact this is on our team as well as all other teams at all levels of amateur and professional hockey," Rogers said. "We were the very first industry to have our doors shut and our businesses shut down by the State of Illinois.

"Every day that goes by is thousands of dollars worth of expense with zero revenue going to offset. It's a very scary situation for all of America and small businesses like the Peoria Rivermen.

"Our team has existed for 38 years, Peoria is one of the longest continuously operating minor league hockey markets in North America.

"We have been very fortunate in this great community to have the backing of corporate partners as well as season ticket holders and casual fans.

"Once this is over with and we are back up and in business, we are going to need that same support, and then some, to be able to operate as we always have been accustomed to."

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.