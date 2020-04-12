CHAMPAIGN — Former NFL and Illinois linebacker Kevin Hardy has accomplished quite a lot in his life, from being an an Associated Press all-American in 1995 to being selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But when Hardy received the call from Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, he thought it might be a fundraising call.

Instead, he was surprised to hear Whitman congratulate him on being inducted to the 2020 class of the Illini Athletics Hall of Fame.

“It doesn't matter whether you think it's going to happen or whether you know it’s gonna happen,” Hardy said. “It’s totally different when you actually hear the words and it actually happened. And so when he called and told me that, you know, it was a real sense of pride and accomplishment, and I was really proud, you know, you're proud to hear those words.”

In the ‘90s at Illinois, Hardy was a standout among an elite crop of linebackers, which included 1996’s No. 3 overall draft pick, Simeon Rice, who is the all-time Big Ten sack leader, and fellow all-Big Ten and future NFL linebackers Dana Howard and John Holecek.

Hardy joins Rice (Class of 2019) and Howard (Class of 2018) as Illini Athletics Hall of Fame inductees, and is joined by linebacker/fullback Ray Nitschke (1955-57) and defensive tackle Moe Gardner (1987-90) in the Class of 2020.

There are now 14 Illinois football inductees, and to be among that group is a distinctive honor for Hardy.

“To be honored and mentioned with some of the greats, it’s really special,” Hardy said. “I’m really humbled to be part of that group.”

Hardy ranked ninth in career tackles, with 330, fourth in sacks (18) and fourth in tackles for loss (38) when he finished at Illinois in 1996.

Just one year after Howard won the Butkus Award in 1995, Hardy won it in his final season.

Hardy admittedly isn’t one to reminisce too much, but he has a wealth of treasured memories in his storied Illinois career.

The Illini stumbled out of the gate in 1993, starting 2-4, but rallied to upset No. 13 Michigan before finishing 5-6.

“We beat Michigan at Michigan, which was a huge accomplishment because we hadn't beaten Michigan since I had been there,” Hardy said. “And to do it on their field was pretty special.”

A year later, in 1994, in a win now famous among Illinois fans because of teammate Howard’s guarantee of a victory, Hardy helped anchor the defense in a 24-10 upset of No. 17 Ohio State.

That one was especially sweet.

A week prior, then-ranked No. 25 Illinois had suffered a disappointing 22-16 home defeat to Purdue.

“Coach (Lou Tepper) wasn't too happy about that,” Hardy said. “But it was really special the way the guys rallied around Dana, in his belief in us and in coming out with that victory.”

That win helped power Illinois to a 7-5 campaign that finished with a blowout Liberty Bowl victory over East Carolina in Memphis.

Despite the 30-0 scoreline, that one stands out to Hardy because it was his last time playing at the heart of the Illinois defense with teammates Howard and Holecek before they left for the NFL.

The trio, along with Rice, helped Illinois have a legitimate claim to be “Linebacker U” in the ‘90s, and Hardy said both were instrumental in his development at Illinois.

“It’s kind of special to me because those two guys were the two guys that really helped me become the player that I became,” Hardy said. “And so that's why that game kind of stands out for me because it was our last time playing together as the 'force': myself, Dana and John.”

After being selected second overall by the Jaguars under the shining lights at Madison Square Garden, Hardy found immediate success. His NFL career stretched nine years, from 1996 to 2004.

As a rookie for the Jaguars, Hardy racked up 62 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two interceptions. He played there five more years, earning Pro Bowl and AP All-Pro first team honors in 1999 after a career-best 97 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

He played four more NFL seasons, with the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, before retiring after the 2004 season with career totals of 742 tackles, 36 sacks and five interceptions.

Hardy wasn’t one to be obsessed with the spotlight of stardom, and he said he didn’t really realize the gravity of many of his big moments.

“In the moment, you know, it just becomes part of your life,” Hardy said. “For me, I never looked at myself as this celebrity.

“I never looked at myself as, you know, the premier linebacker in college football in ’95,” he continued. “I didn't look at myself as being the second-best player in college football going into the draft in 96. You’re in the moment, and you're just doing what you are doing and what you're supposed to be doing.”

Nowadays, Hardy lives back in Jacksonville with his wife, Terrie, and two sons, Langston and Camden.

Langston is a standout linebacker and defensive end at Jacksonville Episcopal, where Hardy helps out as the defensive line coach.

“Other than that, I’m enjoying retired life, playing golf, doing some fishing and just enjoying this good Florida weather,” Hardy said.

And every once in a while, perhaps while watching a game with his sons or while imparting some coaching advice, he allows himself some slight indulgence in nostalgia.

“It’s really cool to say like, 'Wow, I did that’ or ‘I was there’ or, you know, ‘I did that a little better than that guy,’ you know, whatever it is,” Hardy said. "But it really, really becomes more special the older you get, and I don't know, just because I appreciate it a lot more.

“Just that sense of accomplishment really is special,” he continued. “And I really enjoyed it. And for me now, I enjoy being able to share the stories with my kids and some of the kids that I coach. It really gives me a real sense of accomplishment.”

