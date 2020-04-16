EUREKA — Jaylynn Stewart has been named Eureka women’s basketball coach, according to an announcement from the school Thursday morning.

The Eureka College and Taylorville High School spent five seasons as an assistant at Division III La Roche University in Pittsburgh, where the Red Hawks won four regular-season conference titles and earned two NCAA tournament bids.

"I am extremely excited to be returning home to Illinois, and it is truly an honor to be taking over the women’s basketball program at my alma mater," Stewart said in a release. "I was blessed to have been a part of the great Eureka tradition as a player, and I can’t wait to begin the next chapter for Eureka College women’s basketball as the head coach."

After being a two-time all-stater at Taylorville, Stewart appeared in 26 games for Illinois State from 2009-11.

In her coaching career, she spent time as a varsity assistant at East Peoria High School and with the Pittsburgh Steel City Queens of the semi-professional Women’s American Basketball Association.