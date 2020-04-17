Area coaches and administrators were excited to participate Friday night in the state and nationwide "Lights for the Fight" initiative.

High schools, and even colleges, all over the nation were encouraged to light up their athletic fields Friday either between 8-8:20 p.m. or 8:20 p.m to 8:40 p.m., depending on the school, in honor of the 2020 senior class and essential workers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and.stay at home orders.

Washington flipped on its lights at Babcook Field and other facilities at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) for 20 minutes.

Lighting up for DHS Class of 2020 & all essential workers. #LightsForTheFight #BeTheLight pic.twitter.com/0V6oCfb6FZ

— Dunlap Athletics (@DunlapAthletics) April 18, 2020

"It’s a really good gesture," Washington football and boys track and field coach Darrell Crouch said. "There are a ton of people that Friday night lights are a huge thing. Hopefully there will be some aerial shots around the nation of people turning (lights) on."

Dozens of cars sat in parking lots adjacent to Babcook in Washington, passengers honking horns and flashing lights. Numerous emergency vehicles lined the parking lot of the city’s firehouse, which sits across the street from the football stadium.

"You're throwing them on for 20 minutes to honor all those people," Crouch said. "You think of the first responders, even the people that are keeping the grocery stores going, the truck drivers. It’s a good way to honor them, as well as our senior class at the college level and high school level."

Crouch turned the lights on at Babcook Field said he expected to see supporters drive by in cars. He also planned to go by his player’s houses to see house lights lit up.

At the #LightsForTheFight events at Wethersfield and Kewanee high schools. pic.twitter.com/UjUbLRAp9s

— Troy E. Taylor (@Troy_pjstar) April 18, 2020

Morton planned to participate at all its outdoor facilities — Carper Field, McClallen Park, Birchwood Park and Westwood Park, said athletics director Scott Jones.

"Coaches will be there to turn the lights on at 8:20 p.m.," Jones said. "Our baseball coaches will be playing music at Westwood Park and announcing kids as they pull up, staying in their cars, of course."

Jones was slated to be at Carper Field and is encouraged people to honk as they drive by in support of the Class of 2020.

"We are expecting a large turnout, especially given the amount of shares, likes, and interactions on social media," Jones said.

Mid-Illini Conference athletics directors talked and all were supportive of the light up initiative; Dunlap, East Peoria, Limestone, Pekin, Canton and Metamora were expected to take part.

#LightsForTheFight @hoijim @EpRaidersSB @AdamDuvall @KurtPegler @IHSAState @pjstarsports @IHSA_IL pic.twitter.com/NsanUw9neD

— EastSide Centre (@EastSideCentre) April 18, 2020

Friday night lights! Always a Little Giant! #LittleGiants pic.twitter.com/pksEbCAIj3

— Canton Activities (@CantonActivity) April 18, 2020

The lights at Peoria Stadium were scheduled to be on at 8:20 p.m., according to Peoria High athletics director Brien Dunphy.

"Peoria High is so proud of the work and accomplishments of the Lion class of 2020," Dunphy said. "With graduation ceremonies on hold, prom and senior trips canceled, we hope that Lights On at Peoria Stadium tonight at 8:20 pm will let our amazing seniors know that Peoria High faculty love, support and appreciate them. The class of 2020 and their families are in our thoughts and prayers."

Had to stop by our house and flip the lights on for the Seniors! Thanks everyone that made it possible. #FHFeRo pic.twitter.com/6ARuIYSuZx

— Coach Thornton (@PeoriaFootball) April 18, 2020

Illini Bluffs does not have football, nor any lighted fields for spring sports. But that isn’t stopping athletics director Steve Schafer from trying to have IB participate.

"I am looking at lighting up our outside scoreboards with ‘2020’ on them," Shafer said. "I have to see what weather looks like, as I don’t want the controllers to get rained on."

Illini Bluffs volleyball and softball coach Nancy Meyer liked the idea of state wide support for the seniors and first-responders.

"It’s is kinda cool," Meyer said. "I really feel sorry for these seniors. It is sad, but in the reality of things we have to be safe."

Among other area schools to announce their intention to participate were: Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Elmwood/Brimfield, Eureka, Illinois Valley Central, Notre Dame, Princeville, Farmington, Fieldcrest, Stark County, Hall, Bureau Valley, St. Bede, LaSalle-Peru and United.

Great to see Elmwood participate in #LightsForTheFight #pjspreps pic.twitter.com/742K3pKdP9

— Adam Duvall (@AdamDuvall) April 18, 2020

Stan Morris can be reached at smorris@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @stanmorrispjs