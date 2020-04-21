PEORIA — Ken Massey’s complex computer loves the Peoria Rivermen.

The computer awarded the SPHL’s regular-season points champions a second-round playoff sweep over the Knoxville Ice Bears.

The Rivermen won Game 1 of the best-of-3 series, 3-2, at Knoxville. The Rivermen blew away Knoxville 6-3 in Game 2 of the best-of-3 series in Carver Arena.

"We’ve had difficulty with that middle period all season," said Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel in simulated quotes completely made up here. "But even down 3-2 heading into that third period, I knew our team would compete.

"We have a veteran leadership group and they really brought us back with a fast-paced third period. I think we played a perfect game in that third period."

Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman scored two goals in a four-goal third period, while SPHL Defenseman of the Year Nick Neville’s power play goal was the game-winner.

In the other SPHL semifinal, No. 4 Huntsville upset No. 2 Fayetteville. The Havoc won Game 1 at home, 4-3, lost Game 2 at Fayetteville, 2-1 in sudden-death overtime, and clinched the series with a wide-open 8-5 win in Fayetteville in Game 3.

No. 1 Peoria faces No. 4 Huntsville in the President’s Cup Finals.

Massey’s computer has been part of the NCAA football rankings system. He is a brilliant guy and owns a site that ranks and offers simulations on just about any sport, and every level of leagues within them, that you can think of.

We’re glad to have his science, as the COVID-19 shutdown caused the SPHL season -- and many others in the sports -- to be halted.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.