PEORIA — Area high school spring sport players and coaches were not surprised by the Tuesday announcement from the IHSA that their state tournaments were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But they were encouraged that the door has not been closed on allowing those teams limited summer competitions if such activity is eventually deemed safe by Illinois Gov.J.B. Pritzker and the state’s medical leaders.

Morton senior Sam Lange finished second at the Class 2A state cross country meet in the fall and was looking forward to a big spring.

"I was already thinking there was a pretty good chance state was not going to happen, so I wasn’t super surprised," Lange said.

Lange found a silver lining, with the outside chance of still being able to break long-standing school records.

"It’s nice to see they’re willing to still have some spring sports competitions once the state (government) says it’s OK," Lange said. "I think that’s really cool for all the seniors. Yeah, people wanted to go to state, but at this point people are like, ‘I just want to compete.’ "

Seven Hicks won both the 100- and 200-meter state titles in Class 1A as a sophomore at Peoria Heights. Last year, she was third in the 2A 100 meters for Richwoods.

"I was looking forward to claiming a state title in 2A, as well," the Knights senior said. "I kinda figured they were going to cancel it, so I didn’t want to get my hopes up. I was building up for this moment. I’m so devastated that happened, it’s my senior year, having to miss out on a big season."

Hicks has been keeping up on her training and would love to compete in a meet or two before going to Illinois State University to run for the Redbirds.

Illini Bluffs softball standout Hanna Hicks said it hurt to lose her senior season without even getting it started.

"I really wanted to get back to the state finals and redeem ourselves from last year," she said. "Not even getting the chance to do that kind of sucks. But the thought of possibly getting to play a couple games in the summer just makes me happy. I would love more than anything to be on a field with my teammates just once more before we all go our separate ways."

Area sports affected besides track and field are baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys tennis, bass fishing and boys lacrosse.

Pekin baseball coach Larry Davis would love nothing more than to give his kids a chance to don the Dragons uniform again, particularly his seniors.

"It’d be for the seniors more than anything else," he said. "Think about that senior who didn’t play another sport. This was their time. I have two of those kids, and I feel really bad for them. Even if we just played one game at our place and one at somebody else’s place and called them Senior Days, then yeah, that would be great after what we’ve all been going through."

On the other hand, Davis is realistic about the chance of that actually happening. Even if the state gave its OK, school administrations would still have to sign off on conducting sporting events with school not in session.

A brief training period would be necessary. Buses and umpires/officials would need to be procured on short notice.

"Most important, we’re playing the time game," Davis said. "The earlier in the summer, the better. If you get into late June or July, it would be tough. Your seniors who are going to play at college might be off training with their college teams by then. Kids may be going on a planned vacation. I couldn’t hold that against them when everything has been so up in the air.

"The IHSA doesn’t want to say we’re done. So they hang a carrot out there that maybe we can play some games. But, in the same breath, they’re telling football and basketball people they can’t have their summer contact days. If you read between the lines, it doesn’t make sense."

Metamora softball coach Deric Linder pointed out the inevitable conflicts with summer softball travel programs.

"We’d lose thousands of (committed) dollars by not playing," he said. "And all but two of our kids play summer ball."

Eureka track coach Brett Charlton also noted the difficulty of getting his athletes acclimated and motivated for just a couple of meets, especially seniors who didn’t get the chance to compete at state.

"Some kids have started working and it’s been early March since we’ve seen them," he said. "But anything is possible. It would be great to get them that chance to run a meet or two."

The shutdown was a hard pill to swallow for Charlton, who was looking forward to the best team he’s had in his 20-year career at Eureka.

"We have as well-rounded a team as we ever have had," Charlton said. "It's out of our control. It would have been nice to see how those guys could finish up, but that’s not going to be possible.

"Last week when the governor closed schools, you could see it coming. You understand their point. You want to keep the kids safe. But it’s hard, it’s devastating. You want those memories as part of their high school career."

Linder is trying his best to keep the circumstances in perspective.

"There’s worse things," he said. "It could’ve been a tragic accident or another 9/11. We’re all safe at home and getting extra time with our families. Maybe this is God’s way of telling us we all need to slow down and stop worrying about all the other stuff. I think we’ll all appreciate softball and football and everything else once they come back."

