PEORIA — You can hear the excitement in Brian Wardle’s voice as he discusses his Bradley team.

"We’re deeper, bigger, more versatile, faster and quicker," he said after his roster was completed last week with the signings of transfer guard Sean East and freshman wing Jayson Kent.

But those feelings of future promise are tempered by the realities of the unknown path forward for college basketball.

Even with a full complement of players, so much work lies ahead in creating a team. And it may have to happen in a very short period of time.

"We have seven new players and I haven’t seen ‘em play together," he said. "Continuity and chemistry take a while. If we can’t do summer school, that’s the next hurdle for us. You have to build chemistry in person. You can’t do it on Zoom and texting. Leadership is something that develops and grows in the off season. That’s why we’re hoping we have an off season."

In normal years, that off season is already well underway at this point. Heavy weightlifting sessions and individual workouts with coaches usually begin when games and spring break end in March.

This year, weight rooms and gyms are closed and players have to fend for themselves to keep their bodies fit and strong. In between studying for their online classes, they jog outside and do sit-ups, pushups and other exercises in their rooms.

It’s a lonely regimen that may continue for months.

Five of the 13 Braves – plus the three graduating seniors – remained on campus this spring to shelter in place and finish out the school year. Still here are Ari Boya, Elijah Childs, Ja’Shon Henry, Terry Nolan and Kevin McAdoo.

"Obviously, everybody (in college hoops) is going through the same distractions," Wardle said. "I’ve had discussions with other coaches. They’re trying to be creative and communicate with their players and let them know everything will be fine.

" ‘This too shall pass’ is something I always say. There are people who are winning right now and people who are losing right now. Our program has to be winning right now. I have to challenge our staff and players on how to win right now – whether it’s reading a good book, studying film, doing extra pushups. A lot of people will use this as an excuse as to why they can’t get things done. We are not doing that."

The latest additions of East and Kent allow Wardle and his coaches to fill two perimeter needs left by the graduations of Darrell Brown and Nate Kennell. East is a scoring, playmaking point guard like Brown, but five inches taller. Kent’s greatest strength, like Kennell, is long-range shooting.

"I love that they bring something different to the table for our group," he said. "We have a lot of talented players and their strengths complement what we have coming back.

"Sean is a shifty guard who can score, distribute and create and get his own shot. Now we have him, Danya (Kingsby), Antonio (Thomas), Kevin (McAdoo), Ville (Tahvanainen) and Terry (Nolan). I like our playmaking ability offensively and our speed and quickness especially. Sean is a great addition. He has a year of Division I under his belt in a good league. That experience will be huge.

"Jayson can really shoot the ball — off screens on 3s and mid-range. He’s a throwback scorer who knows how to play the game. He has a mature game that will translate well to college. He doesn’t over-dribble and plays smart. Physically he needs to develop and grow into his body.

"That’s true of all our (incoming) freshmen (also fall signees Darius Hannah and Connor Linke). They’re long and talented, but need to understand how physical the game is at this level."

This team’s projected depth, flexibility and speed have sparked conversations among the coaches about making playing style adjustments on the court.

"We’d like to go full court more defensively and pressure more," Wardle said. "Offensively, we’ll keep doing what we’re doing, getting it out quick and exploring those first 10 seconds. So not much will change, but defensively we have a chance to be more aggressive. Some little tinkers offensively with quick-hitting sets and tweaking with who we have."

If East, a transfer from UMass who is originally from Louisville, gains eligibility this fall as is hoped, Bradley would have five players capable of playing the point. McAdoo, Thomas, Kingsby and Tahvanainen all have experience at the position.

Most of those guys (besides East and Thomas) can also play the off-guard spot. Wardle anticipates having three guards on the floor at all times.

Any one of Nolan, Tahvanainen, Kent, Henry and Hannah could man the wing, which is essentially a third guard. Power forward options are Childs, Henry, Rienk Mast and Hannah. Boya, Mast, Childs and Linke give BU plenty of choices at the post.

Many observers have high hopes for Mast, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound redshirt freshman from The Netherlands. Mast, coming off ACL knee surgery but also a valuable year of soaking in the culture, has shown excellent form and range on his jumper as well as the body and ability to bang inside.

"Rienk will have to develop defensively for us," Wardle said. "He’ll be a 4 (power forward) on offense, but will have to learn to defend the 4 as well as the 5 (center). He has a high basketball IQ, a great feel and a swagger and toughness to him. He’ll fit right in."

It appears to be Wardle’s deepest Bradley team. Does he think so?

"When you write it on the grease board, yes," he said. "But time will tell. I’ll be able to answer that more once they scrimmage and we see what they can do."

In the meantime, the coach can only stay in touch with his players and hope for the best with the virus that controls their immediate hoop dreams.

"I take it day by day," Wardle said. "I like what I’m hearing now (about the coronavirus slowing down). There’s good news out there. I’m still hopeful our guys are back here in the summer, training and getting back to life. They’ve been doing this on-line learning and quarantining for a while now. Hopefully this can end at some point and we can get together and work in the summertime and blend a lot of new faces."

Because, on paper at least, another special season could be on the horizon for Bradley basketball.

