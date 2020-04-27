Jarrett Brown will become the newest coach of the Limestone boys basketball program, pending school board approval Tuesday night.

Brown formerly was the boys coach at Morton before he resigned the position in 2017 after seven seasons. At Limestone, Brown replaces Eddie Mathews, who resigned earlier this month after nine seasons in Bartonville.

At Morton, Brown had three 20-win seasons, three Mid-Illini championships, two regional titles and a sectional championship. Morton’s best finish was 25-8 in the 2010-11 season, in which they won a regional and sectional championship.