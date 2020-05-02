CHICAGO — It's now official. The Chicago Bears have elected to decline the fifth-year option on quarterback Mitch Trubisky's rookie contract, a league source confirmed to the Chicago Tribune on Saturday.

General manager Ryan Pace had avoided questions about the team's plans on that issue since December. But now the Bears will go forward with Trubisky officially heading into the final year of his deal.

The move is hardly a surprise. So what factored into the team's decision? What are the risks and rewards of this move? Here's a look at eight key questions.

1. What was the cost of Trubisky's 5th-year option?

The Bears would have been on the hook for $23.873 million if Trubisky had remained on the roster into the start of the 2021 league year, which begins in March. That price tag is based on position and is higher for top-10 picks, equivalent to the current transition-tag cost at quarterback.

2. But isn't the fifth-year option not fully guaranteed?

Correct. This is the last year, under the league's previous collective bargaining agreement, where the fifth-year option of first-round picks is only guaranteed for injury.

That means that had the Bears picked up Trubisky's fifth-year-option, the $23.875 million wouldn't have kicked in until next March, leaving the team an out to cut him at no cost before then as long as Trubisky didn't suffer a serious injury.

3. So what is the risk in picking up the fifth-year option?

The risk, plain and simple, is injury. If Trubisky suffered a severe injury in 2020 that left him unable to play in 2021, the Bears would have been on the hook for the full $23.873 million while getting nothing in return. Perhaps it seems misguided to worry about a quarterback suffering a severe injury. That's not something that happens with any kind of regularity.

4. What would have been the reward in picking up the fifth-year option?

With an escape hatch still available, a move to pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option would have given the Bears peace of mind in the event the quarterback has his long-awaited breakthrough in 2020. If Trubisky plays like a rising star — or even just like an above-average and improving starter — the Bears would likely want to lock him into their plans for 2021 and possibly beyond. The fifth-year option would have given them that final season at $23.873 million at the very least. It also could have served as a placeholder and a starting point if they choose to negotiate a longer-term deal.

5. But in the Trubisky-makes-a-big-leap-in-2020 scenario, couldn't the Bears also use the franchise tag on him for 2021?

They can. The franchise tag for quarterbacks this year is just north of $26.8 million and will rise some by next spring. So even in declining Trubisky's fifth-year option, the Bears still have that in their back pocket.

6. Are there examples of highly drafted quarterbacks who haven't had their fifth-year options picked up?

From 2011-2017, 13 quarterbacks were drafted in the top 10. The only two who didn't have their fifth-year options picked up were Jake Locker of the Titans and Blaine Gabbert of the Jaguars.

In addition to Locker and Gabbert, Robert Griffin III is the only top-10 quarterback in that group who had his fifth-year option picked up only to be released by the Redskins before it kicked in the following spring.

7. What has been the Bears' history with fifth-year options?

From 2011-2017, the Bears made seven first-round selections. They declined the fifth-year options for Gabe Carimi, Shea McClellin, Kyle Fuller and Kevin White and picked up the options for Kyle Long and Leonard Floyd.

8. What does this mean for Trubisky going forward?

The Bears declared an "open competition" for starting quarterback with Trubisky battling veteran Nick Foles for the job. Regardless of what move Pace made with Trubisky's fifth-year option, the soon-to-be-26-year-old quarterback was going to have to prove himself again.

With this latest contract decision official, Trubisky will now have to fight for his future in the organization.