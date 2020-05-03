PEORIA — Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Peoria Park District golf members will be able to reserve tee times online at ppdgolf.org as well as continue to use phone lines established last week.

For the first time, golf members will also be able to reserve tee times for the Kellogg Executive 9, which is normally offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

To sign up for tee times online, members just need their member number and their password. Members without a password should call the PPD golf phone bank to be given a password.

Those members who don't want to use the online portal, along with those golfers who are interested in daily fee rounds, are encouraged to use the phone bank that is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The phone bank can be accessed by calling any of four phone numbers as follows:

Golf Learning Center: (309) 690-7162

Kellogg Golf Course: (309) 691-0293

Newman Golf Course: (309) 674-663

Madison Golf Course: (309) 673-7161

Also beginning on Thursday, May 7, tee time availability will start earlier in the day with tee times offered as early as 6:30 a.m. All of the current restrictions as provided by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities remain in effect until further notice. The Golf Learning Center also remains closed.