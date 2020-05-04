PEORIA – Early Friday morning as Pekin Park District golf director Cory Proehl was showering, he felt a sharp pang of dread.

"I was thinking, ‘What kind of mess will I have on my hands?’ " he said, considering the day ahead on Pekin’s two public courses, Lick Creek and Parkview.

Friday was the first day that Illinois golf courses were allowed to reopen -- with major social distancing restrictions in place -- since the mid-March government shutdown because of COVID-19.

As it turned out, Proehl’s fears were unfounded.

"For the most part, everything went well," he said. "We were full on Friday with just under 90 players for the day at Lick and 80 at Parkview. It was a little less on Saturday and Sunday. We just had some minor challenges making sure we were educating everybody on the restrictions."

That was the case at other Peoria-area courses as well.

Both Weaver Ridge and Metamora Fields were completely filled all three days with 18 holes being played in about three hours at each course.

"Our online tee time/payment system worked efficiently and assisted with the social distancing when the golfers checked in," said Weaver Ridge pro Darrell Smock. "We also sanitized each cart as soon as it came in from the round."

The three Peoria Park District courses were fully booked all three weekend days. Serving as a starter for two days at Madison Golf Course, PPD golf director Greg Walker saw first-hand how much joy the game’s return brought to golfers.

"Everybody is very happy to be golfing," he said. "They all have smiles on their faces. They don’t understand why we have to have so many restrictions, but they understand why we have to follow them. I’ve been at the golf course non-stop for the last three and a half days and every single golfer I’ve seen has been respecting the guidelines and adhering to ‘em."

The same was true at Arrowhead Country Club in rural Edelstein.

"We were fully booked for the whole weekend by 10 a.m. Monday," said Kaci Geier, Arrowhead’s business and event manager. "We really lucked out to have such perfect weather. Everybody was just so thankful to be out here."

Geier is hopeful that the current guideline of allowing only twosomes teeing off 15 minutes apart will be relaxed soon.

"The guys would come in and say they didn’t see anybody else on the course," she said. "There was like one person per six acres and the odds of two guys hitting the ball to the same spot were pretty slim. We’re really practicing social distancing. There is definitely room to loosen up rules down the road, preferably sooner than later."

Smock agreed.

"Several golfers were confused about the practice putting green being closed," he said. "And pace of play seemed a little slow with just eight golfers per hour. We are hoping the governor’s office will ease some of these restrictions, especially opening the practice area and allowing tee times closer together."

Restrictions on renting golf carts to just those golfers with disabilities or physical limitations seemed to go seamlessly as well.

"The craziest thing on the cart limitation rule is you have to be careful with the HIPAA act (asking personal medical questions)," said Proehl. "But golfers will tell you a lot more about their physical limitation than you need to know. There was no shady stuff at all. It went pretty smooth."

Said Walker: "The people that should be getting golf carts are getting carts. Nobody has abused it at all."

For the majority who didn’t use carts, opening weekend was without doubt a good walk unspoiled.

"I love that people were able to get out in the fresh air," Geier said. "It’s a healthy pastime. Everybody was safe and happy. It was just a great weekend."

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.