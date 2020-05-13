CHICAGO — Often you'll read about a Michael Jordan or Babe Ruth trading cards selling at headline-grabbing prices and being let go for hundreds of thousands of dollars at auction, yet you might never know the identity of the reclusive bidder.

Not so with Nat Turner.

It's no secret that the co-founder and CEO of New York-based Flatiron Health has what's believed to be the world's most prolific collections of Michael Jordan cards and one of the most impressive assortments of sports cards known to exist. His Instagram account, which features front-and-back snapshots of many of his prized picks, has about 8,000 followers.

"I'd say he ranks right at the top of modern collectors, probably by far," said Nick Cepero, an independent sports collectibles expert. "I know his collection is extensive throughout everything.

"Especially with Jordan, (it's) probably one of the best."

But the question was put to the man himself: Are you the Jordan collector?

"Well, yeah, probably," Turner finally admitted with a laugh. "I don't like to be cocky about it because it's not my goal. But yeah, I have a lot."

Turner, who along with longtime friend and partner Zach Weinberg amassed a fortune starting and selling a variety of businesses, is unique among top collectors in that he doesn't just pursue high-end Jordan cards but low-end ones as well.

He estimates that there are about 6,000 Jordan cards and he has about 4,000 of them. But he's not out of the Jordan acquisitions business just yet.

"My goal is to have one of every Jordan card," said Turner, who made Forbes' 30 under 30 list in 2015. "And I'm pretty close."

Turner talked with the Tribune about his hobby. Some questions and answers were edited for clarity and brevity.

I grew up watching Jordan. It's pretty simple. I was a big baseball fan too. I actually do collect baseball as well.

I got back into card collecting right after I graduated college, which is 2008. I started trying to buy the cards that I wanted as a kid. I had a job at that point, more money, so I was able to. As a kid I knew who Babe Ruth was but I wasn't watching him on TV like I did Jordan. That's why. For me, it was Jordan and Kobe (Bryant).

No, I never have. I'm a big golfer, and I think my best chance will be if I ever happen to be at the same golf course as him. He probably would think I'm weird. I'm one of those superfans that the celebrity thinks is psychotic, but whatever.

My dad gave me a 1975 Topps Hank Aaron (when he was 6 or 7 years old, which Turner uses as his Instagram avatar). My dad's from Atlanta, Ga. (Aaron is a Hall of Fame Braves legend). It was really beat up. He was always away on work — he's in the energy industry — and he went to a card shop somewhere and he brought that home.

And he gave me a Hank Aaron-signed baseball when I was a kid too. He had three of them. He had sent them off to Hank Aaron — that was his favorite player. As a kid he sent him three baseballs, and Hank Aaron sent all three back signed. I still have it. I have one in my office. He has one in his office. I don't know where the third one is. My sister probably has it.

I do. I found it the other day. It was a 1995 Topps Finest Mystery card.

I'm at my parents' home in North Carolina, and my mom found (it). ... I have like boxes upon boxes of cards from when I was a kid. Most of them are in really bad shape. They're not necessarily valuable. ... Not all of them, but like maybe 1 percent are in plastic sleeves or binders. It's just interesting to see what I thought was valuable back then.

These Jordan cards obviously were in plastic. This is like a really thick 1-inch plastic screw-downs. It was probably like a $5 card back then, but to me, that was, you know, the card. ... For me the chase really was more valuable than the card ownership at the time. I'd rather have pulled the card than owned the card, if that makes any sense.

I pulled it in a pack at (Houston card shop) The Dugout. ... You couldn't see the card. It was like a mystery, right? It was like a black peel on the front of it. You had to peel it away to see which player you got. I peeled it and it was Michael Jordan.

It was amazing. I mean, Jordan was my favorite by far. He was everything. (The Bulls) won the championship that year, man. ... I wasn't buying boxes. I was buying a pack or two here or there, so it was really rare to pull something big; the odds were never in my favor.

I had a lot of Michael Jordan baseball cards — but I found my stack, my binder of them the other day. None of them are very (valuable) — actually now, if you've followed it, some of these '90s baseball cards of Jordan are like $1,000 if they're gem mint. There are tens of thousands of them and all of a sudden they're worth something.

It still blows my mind. I found my binder of Jordan and (Scottie) Pippen. I had them organized by player. ... I had them with stickers over them with what Beckett said they were worth at the time.

You actually wrote about it: the Precious Metal Gems green from '97. I also bought the ($900,000) dual Logoman with LeBron (James and Jordan) that came out. ... I have that one too.

So Jordan ... also had one with Kobe, and I have that one too. ... There's actually a Lebron-Kobe (and a Jordan-Kobe). I have all three, which I'm really proud of those.

As far as Michael Jordan cards, I would say that the Metal green that you wrote about is my favorite; that I'm most proud of. That's the one I wanted as a kid.

I was 11 (or 12) years old when that card came out. I always liked the best players — Jordan was my guy.

When Kobe was a rookie, which is the year before, '96, I really got into him. And I remember going through the Beckett (guide) looking for Kobe Bryant rookie-card prices because I had gotten a Bowman's Best Refractor Kobe rookie (card). And then I saw that green (Jordan) card.

About two weeks later I pulled a green Precious Metal Gems Kerry Kittles, unfortunately (Turner laughs). But it was still a very rare card — it was only 10 of each of them (for each player's set). And the card shop game me 50 bucks for it in credit that I used to buy packs.

So I saw that Jordan in Beckett, and having that Kerry Kittles for a brief period of time, that was like a mythical card to me even back then.

(Note: In February, Turner bought the Jordan PMG green for $350,100, setting an eBay auction record.)

I do. I own one now. My other goal is I'm collecting that whole green set. There's 123 cards in the set (of 1997-98 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems cards, which includes the rare green-foil and more common red-foil versions), and I have 110 of them. There's 10 of each (NBA player's green version) in the world. It's really hard, I'll probably never complete it.

I got to 100 of them pretty quickly in five years, and it's taken me another five years to get another 10. And Jordan was one I needed, and so I got it. I wish I had kept the Kittles only because, yeah, it's sentimental. But I have the Kerry Kittles now just because it's part of that set I'm collecting.

It's like this weird disease (that) you can never fully satisfy. Like any collector, there's an endless number of boxes (on a list) you want to check, and once you check a set of boxes and you think you're done, you're like, 'Oh, I should really (find more).' ... When I got the green Jordan, it definitely checked a very important box in my head; my nostalgia-card-collecting psyche, for sure.

I know where six of them are, including my own. There's a guy in California with five of them. I can't tell you who it is because he wants to be private it about. But I have seen them in person. It's unbelievable. The other four, I don't know where they are.

Oh, yeah. I'm friends with the guy. I'm a nice guy, I think. I don't hold grudges. I can't say his name, but there's a guy in New Jersey who, in 2003 and '04 ... unbeknownst to each other, (we both) wanted to have a gem-mint BGS (Beckett Grading Services) 9.5 of every copy of LeBron James' rookie card, of which there are 175 different ones. At the time there was only one or two (of each type). ... Inevitably he and I would be bidding against each other on eBay, and at the time you could see the user names of who won.

Finally I sent him a message. ... We met at a Starbucks one day (in 2010) and we had like 20 different stories of cards I wish I had won that he won, and vice versa. But he actually sold me three cards that I wanted that he had duplicates of. I actually just bought a card from him last week that I just got today that he was able to get a better copy of and he sold me the lesser copy of LeBron James' rookie card.

And of course the guy with PMG green Jordans. ... I've been to his house, had dinner with his family, great guy.

He's smarter than all of us. ... So I'm an example of a collector who wants one of everything. He's the opposite. He has very few cards he cares about but he wants as many copies as he can (get) of those cards. And there's like 16 of those cards that he wants as many of as he can get. And one of them happens to be the PMG green Jordans. He's a big Ken Griffey Jr. fan and Derek Jeter fan, so there's five or six Derek Jeter and Ken Griffey Jr. cards that he similarly probably has half of the print run of each of them. There are four or five other Jordan cards where he has half of the known production.

I don't actually remember the final minute. ... (Typically) I have a piece of software that automatically bids for me. In the case of the PMG green, I was really nervous because that software doesn't always work. It's not foolproof.

And so in the case of the (Jordan) green, I made sure I want to be at my computer during the closing. And it wasn't that dramatic. ... It ended up the final price increased, but the amount I was willing to pay wasn't surpassed. But I didn't snipe that. I was sitting at my computer intent on winning the auction.

Yeah, I did. No one really remembers this: That auction, it was listed the week prior. But then (PWCC Marketplace) closed it because it had an open-bidder list (on eBay). You didn't have to qualify to be a bidder. ... So the first auction actually went up to, like, $600,000, but it was very obviously from fake bidders — we call that shill bidding — people bidding with no intent to pay, just to (mess) with the auction.

PWCC actually took the auction down and relisted it. But in that process I got to look in that auction history and I saw some user names that I recognized, that were legit bids, and they were pretty high.

I don't. You probably have as good of a guess as I do. ... I'm on eBay two or three hours a day, (and) Jordan rookie cards have doubled at all grades. ... I saw a card the other day that you could've bought for $500 two or three years ago sold for $8,000 last night. It's pretty remarkable.

I don't think PMG green has gone up by eight (times) like some of the other cards. The cards that have a lower starting value probably have more room to grow. ... The PMG is definitely worth more than what I paid for it, thankfully. But I wouldn't sell it, so I have no idea.

I am 34 years old. A lot of guys my age and women you start to hit your stride in your career at some point in your thirties, late twenties, forties. Not right away after you graduate college. It takes 10 or 20 years to really build up your career, right? ... The special moments in sports were actually when I was a kid watching. Like when I'm watching the Rockets win those championship, watching Jordan three-peats, watching Kobe, watching LeBron _ that's when I was in high school and (James') high school game was televised.

And that nostalgia is what drives a lot of collecting in my opinion.

I'm not mostly Jordan now. I probably have one of the larger Jordan collections but I have just as many Kobe and LeBron cards as I do Jordan and I also collect a lot of sets. I have a ton of vintage baseball too. Jordan is probably 25 percent of my total collection if I had to guess.

That's just because I was watching "The Last Dance" at the time and he was being interviewed on there from when he was a player. The only reason I have that card is I collect the 1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractor set, which is Kobe Bryant's rookie year and Allen Iverson's rookie year. ... I bought the Kobe, and that's a really hard card to get, and I remember like, wow, I have the hardest card to get from that set, so I might as well get the set.

So then I started buying Antonio Davis and all these Random refractor $50 cards. I never thought as a kid that an Antonio Davis card would be 50 bucks. Whatever.

And that Steve Kerr card was like 300 bucks. That's because it's a PSA 10 gem mint.

Yeah, it's like that. I don't want to get into it too much, but it's in a very secure (area). They're not on display. They are in highly secure, fireproof, theft-proof, many different safes, basically, that are behind other safes with cameras and all sorts of stuff.

So I take a high-resolution scan of every card I own. It's very time consuming. I do that because for some reason looking at picture of the card to me is similar to holding the card if I own it. ... Sharing it on Instagram is just as satisfying to me, knowing that I own it.

And the other thing, too, is you don't want the card displayed because of light exposure (the ultraviolet rays fade the colors) and humidity. So you can control the elements in the card more so if they're kept in a dark, safe, (temperature-controlled) place. That's how I do it.

Oh yeah, there's ton. I've flown all across the country to do transactions in lobbies of banks because that's the only place you consider safe. I've done transactions over Instagram with kids in Korea who have cards that they've pulled (from packs). The collecting world is highly global.

One of the funnier ones, I was buying a pretty rare Michael (Jordan) card, an autograph card from 1997, pretty valuable, worth thousands of dollars at the time — this was 2010. ... But this guy on Long Island contacts me through email, saying he has this card, saying he's going to sell it to me. ... I didn't know him at all, so I was like, we've got to meet up in person or you've got to send the card to me first before I pay. I'm just not going to send you money.

So we met Starbucks, and I sat there for an hour thinking he hadn't arrived. And he was 14 years old. And his dad was waiting there with him, and I just couldn't imagine that that was the person I was going to be buying this card from.

I handed this 14-year-old $2,000 in cash for this Jordan card. The kid had pulled it from a pack and didn't like Jordan and wanted to buy Steph Curry or something like that. I was like, "All right."

I remember the dad saying, son, "Count the money." ... He made the son sit there in Starbucks and count out the bills.

Well, I want to finish the PMG green set. The two superstars I'm missing are Kevin Garnett and John Stockton. There are a lot of LeBron cards I still want that I don't have.

From the 1997 Flair Showcase ... I have three of the four ("masterpiece" cards) and I want the fourth one that I'm missing. So that's another card that I really want.