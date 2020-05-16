While individual 300 games have become commonplace over the past few years, the Baker System team 300 game is still somewhat of a rarity.

In the Baker Format, the five bowlers on the team each bowl two frames — the leadoff bowler rolls the first and sixth frames, the No. 2 bowler rolls the second and seventh frames, etc.

The format has been around since the 1970s, but there wasn’t a 300 game recorded until August of 1992. The Weber’s St. Charles Lanes team bowled the first Baker 300 in a nationally televised match at Hawthorn Lanes in Vernon Hills. The team included PBA champions Randy Lightfoot and Leroy Bornhop, who was the anchor bowler.

What made that 300 game even tougher was the fact that the teams switched lanes after five frames. Teams stay on the same lane for an entire game now.

After Bornhop’s final strike, Earl Anthony, the color commentator for the show, said, “I never thought I’d see a 300 in the Baker System! What a thrill! That was fantastic bowling!”

Interest in Baker 300 games seems to have increased since then. But it is still even more of an oddity for a team of five women to complete the feat.

That happened on March 6 at the Twin City Bakers Shootout in Bloomington, when the strong Sisterwives team of Laura Stone, Bobbie Sweet, Jessica Underhill, Ashley Ward and Theresa Czerniak combined for 12 straight team strikes. Sweet is from Washington, but the other four bowlers are from Bloomington.

“Jessica Underhill put the team together,” Stone said. “Four of us bowl together often, but we needed a fifth.

“Bobbie was watching her husband, Don, at the Winter Baker Team Challenge in Morton (in February), which the four of us were bowling in. We needed a fifth for this tournament, and we asked her if she would bowl. She said yes.”

Sweet joined a very accomplished team. Stone and Ward both have rolled individual 300 games, Underhill has bowled four perfect games, and Czerniak, the anchor bowler, seven.

“I was bowler No. 2,” Sweet said. “I was incredibly nervous and pumped at the same time, especially since this was my first Baker style tournament. I’ve bowled other tournaments where all these ladies were there, but had never actually bowled together with any of them. It was amazing!”

Stone said that the team wasn’t concerned that it was Sweet’s first Baker event.

“Communication is key in Baker games,” she said. “I was leadoff to help identify lane transition when moving to a new pair. Bobbie was second, and Jessica, Ashley and Theresa rounded out the bottom.

“We all helped each other make adjustments and ball changes. While we didn't cash in the tournament, we did work very well together and had a lot of fun.”

The team rolled its 300 against eventual tournament champion Wurmnest Trucking (Blake Wurmnest, Eric Wurmnest, Tyler Adams, Don Sweet, and Candace Van Bogaert).

“What made it even better was that we bowled this against Don’s team!” Bobbie Sweet said.

I checked with the United States Bowling Congress to see how rare a women’s Baker 300 game was. But, unfortunately, the media team, along with the rest of the USBC staff, has been busy dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic situation and was not able to provide the information.

I did some research and could find only 20 Baker 300 games rolled by all-women’s teams in collegiate tournaments.

The usual suspects have bowled most of them. Vanderbilt has done it five times, Nebraska three, Central Missouri twice, and Fairleigh Dickinson twice. Some of the individuals who have been on these teams include current PWBA bowlers Danielle McKewan, Liz Kuhlkin, Julia Bond, Anggie Ramirez, and some international stars.

The USBC does not track the overall number of Baker 300s, and gender is not required on membership applications or the honor score forms. So there might never be a definitive answer on the all-female question.

But the short list now includes Sisterwives.

PBA Draft

While the Professional Bowlers Association has halted all competition for the time being because of the coronavirus, PBA fans will be able to watch the live stream of the 2020 PBA League draft on Sunday.

PBA Tour Commissioner Tom Clark will preside over the draft, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., and will be streamed on FloBowling.

Team managers will be making their selections from their home locations. There will be more than 50 draft-eligible players available to fill 26 spots on 10 teams located across the country.

The rosters will be filled for the established teams of the Portland Lumberjacks, L.A. X, Dallas Strikers, NYC KingPins, Silver Lake Atom Splitters, Motown Muscle, Brooklyn Styles and Philadelphia Hitmen. The PBA League added the Las Vegas High Rollers and the Brew City Ballers (from Milwaukee) as expansion clubs this season.

Two players from Illinois, Sean Rash of Montgomery and AJ Johnson of Oswego, are ranked among the top four bowlers available.

Johnny Campos is the Journal Star bowling columnist. He can be reached at 686-3214 or jcampos@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @JohnnyCampos59.